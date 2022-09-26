ICC T20I rankings: India extend lead at top after beating Australia

Team India have extended their lead at the top of the ICC T20I rankings after their series win over Australia. The Men in Blue have accumulated 268 points and are likely to head into the T20 World Cup 2022 with the number one ranking.

After being 0-1 down in the three-game series, Rohit Sharma and Co. won back-to-back matches to emerge triumphant against Australia.

Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav struck half-centuries in the third T20I to overhaul Australia's strong total of 186 on Sunday (September 25) in Hyderabad.

ICC @ICC



icc-cricket.com/news/2802205 Some good news for India less than three weeks out from the start of the #T20WorldCup Some good news for India less than three weeks out from the start of the #T20WorldCup 🔥icc-cricket.com/news/2802205

England, who suffered a three-run loss to Pakistan in the fourth T20I in Karachi on Sunday, are second with 261 points in their kitty. With the Men in Green securing a close victory, the seven-match series remains tied at 2-2.

Pakistan remain at par with South Africa in third place with 258 points in the standings. However, they could surge to second spot by winning the remaining three games over England. In contrast, the Englishmen will retain second spot if they win even one of the fixtures.

The Proteas will have the opportunity to stake a claim for the top spot when they face India in an upcoming three-match T20I series. New Zealand, on the other hand, are in fifth place, ahead of their tri-series at home against Pakistan and Bangladesh.

Australia drop one point after losing to India

Rohit Sharma and Aaron Finch. (Credits: Twitter)

After losing to India, Aaron Finch and Co. have lost a point and have 250 points. However, the reigning World T20 champions have six more games to go before defending their title at home. Australia will host England and West Indies for three T20Is each in October.

The Men in Yellow clinched their first ICC T20I event crown last year in the UAE, beating New Zealand by eight wickets. Mitchell Marsh struck a 50-ball 77* as Australia chased down 173 comfortably.

Opener David Warner also clobbered a half-century and shared a match-winning partnership of 92 runs with Marsh. They will hope to replicate the same success at home this year.

LIVE POLL Q. Can India maintain their dominance at the top until the T20 World Cup 2022? Yes No 2 votes so far