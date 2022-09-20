IND vs AUS 2022: “When I open my books directly on my exam day” - Twitterati turn Virat Kohli’s puzzled look during Mohali T20I into a viral meme

Virat Kohli’s puzzled look during the first T20I against Australia in Mohali on Tuesday, September 20, has turned into a viral meme on social media.

Chasing a target of 209, Australia got off to a terrific start, reaching 109 for one at the halfway stage. Cameron Green, opening the innings in David Warner’s absence, punished the Indian bowlers, clobbering 61 off only 30 balls. He smashed eight fours and four sixes during his blazing knock.

In the second over of the Australian innings, Green went hammer and tongs, whacking Umesh Yadav for four consecutive boundaries. The all-rounder kept attacking the Indian bowlers until his dismissal. In the midst of the brutal assault, Kohli was captured with a bewildered expression on his face.

The Twitterati did not take too long to turn the star Indian cricketer’s look into a viral meme. Here are some hilarious ones doing the rounds on the micro-blogging site.

Sarcaser

#ViratKohli𓃵 #RohitSharma𓃵

#INDvsAUS

My books to me : When I open my books directly on my exam dayMy books to me : When I open my books directly on my exam day #ViratKohli𓃵 #RohitSharma𓃵#INDvsAUSMy books to me : https://t.co/ncGKqaELvu

Stranger



#INDvsAUS #AUSvIND Jab galti aapki ho or Mummy apke chote bhai ko mare tab aap 🙄 #ViratKohli𓃵 Look Jab galti aapki ho or Mummy apke chote bhai ko mare tab aap 🙄#INDvsAUS #AUSvIND #ViratKohli𓃵 Look https://t.co/51KfqCC48C

iDevR



When you fart in public and then wait for others reactions : When you fart in public and then wait for others reactions : #INDvsAUS #ViratKohli𓃵When you fart in public and then wait for others reactions : https://t.co/rkSQMYa157

SHOUNAK🇮🇳



@imVkohli|#ViratKohli𓃵 When I see it's coming math teacher instead of PT teacher When I see it's coming math teacher instead of PT teacher 👀@imVkohli|#ViratKohli𓃵 https://t.co/tXaONc7q59

Virat Kohli failed to impress with the bat

Earlier in the day, Kohli was dismissed for two off seven balls. After Australia won the toss and invited the Men in Blue to bat, the hosts lost skipper Rohit Sharma (11) and Kohli cheaply, inside the powerplay. Rohit was the first to go, perishing in the deep, trying to take on Josh Hazlewood.

Kohli was back in the hut in the fifth over of the innings. Looking to whip a delivery from Nathan Ellis, he only managed to lob a simple catch to mid-on. The No. 3 batter’s dismissal left India in a spot of bother at 35 for two. KL Rahul (55 off 35) and Suryakumar Yadav (46 off 25) then added 68 runs for the third wicket to lift India.

Hardik Pandya provided the finishing touches to the innings, slamming an unbeaten 71 off only 30 balls. He hit seven fours and five sixes in his excellent knock. Pandya ended India’s innings in style, lofting the last three deliveries of the 20th over from Green for maximums.

Pandya's brilliance was in vain, though, as Matthew Wade’s terrific 45* off 21 balls lifted Australia to a four-wicket victory.

