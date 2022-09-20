IND vs AUS 2022, 1st T20I: Today's match players list, teams & umpires

Team India will take on Australia in Mohali on Tuesday, September 20, in the first T20I of the three-match series. The upcoming games will be important for both sides keeping the T20 World Cup in mind, which will be played in Australia from October 16 to November 13.

The Men in Blue go into the home series against the Aussies following a disappointing Asia Cup 2022 campaign in the UAE. They began the tournament with an impressive win over Pakistan, but faltered in the Super 4 clashes, losing to Pakistan and Sri Lanka. Their failure to reach the final of yet another multi-nation tournament left India with some headaches in their build-up to the World Cup.

Virat Kohli’s batting form was the biggest positive for India to emerge from the Asia Cup. While the middle-order contributions were disappointing, the bowlers also lacked consistency. The hosts, though, would be pleased with the return of Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel for the T20I series.

Today's IND vs AUS toss result

Australia have won the toss and have opted to bowl first. Speaking after winning the toss, their skipper Aaron Finch said:

“The pitch looks hard and flat. Hopefully some dew comes out. (On the series) It is about building up to the World Cup, and about getting some information about our boys.”

#INDvAUS Australia win the toss and opt to bowl first 🏏Tim David set to make his Australia debut

Tim David will be playing his first T20I for Australia. India have rested Jasprit Bumrah for the first match. Axar Patel and Yuzvendra Chahal are in, while Rishabh Pant misses out.

IND vs AUS - Today's Match Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (w), Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), Cameron Green, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis, Tim David, Matthew Wade (w), Pat Cummins, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

Today's IND vs AUS match player list

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Dinesh Karthik, Ravichandran Ashwin, Deepak Chahar, Deepak Hooda, Umesh Yadav.

Australia squad: Aaron Finch (c), Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Wade (wk), Tim David, Cameron Green, Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Sean Abbott, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Daniel Sams, Kane Richardson, Josh Inglis, Nathan Ellis.

IND vs AUS - Today Match umpires

On-field umpires: Jayaraman Madanagopal, KN Anantha Padmanabhan

TV umpire: Nitin Menon

Match Referee: Javagal Srinath

