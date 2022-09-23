IND vs AUS 2022, 2nd T20I: Today's match players list, teams, umpires & revised playing conditions

Team India will take on Australia in the 2nd T20I of the three-match series at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur on Friday, September 23. The game will be a must-win one for the hosts as they lost to the Aussies by four wickets in the opening T20I in Mohali on Tuesday, September 20.

India did well with the willow to notch up 208 for six while batting first. Hardik Pandya continued his brilliant form with the bat, smashing an unbeaten 71 off only 30 balls. KL Rahul, who has been under a bit of pressure, also scored a crucial 55 off 35, while Suryakumar Yadav impressed with 46 off 25 balls.

At the halfway stage, Team India would have been pleased with the proceedings. However, their bowlers let them down again. Barring Axar Patel (3/17), all the others proved expensive. Bhuvneshwar Kumar had another forgettable encounter at the death. Yuzvendra Chahal also failed to make an impact with his leg-spin, while Harshal’s return from injury was not a fruitful one.

Today's IND vs AUS revised playing conditions

Due to a lengthy rain delay, the match has been reduced to eight overs per side. There will be two overs of the powerplay and a bowler can bowl a maximum of two overs.

Today's IND vs AUS toss result

Team India have won the toss and are going to field first. Speaking about the shortened game, their skipper Rohit Sharma said:

“There are so many people who have come to watch us, so it is nice to get a game. These games are challenging ones because you don't (exactly) know what to do. You just have to go out and express yourself.”

India have made two changes, with one of them keeping the revised playing conditions in mind. While Jasprit Bumrah is back for Umesh Yadav, Rishabh Pant replaces Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Australia have also made two changes. Daniel Sams comes in for Nathan Ellis, while Sean Abbott replaces Josh Inglis.

IND vs AUS - Today's match playing XIs

India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (w), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), Cameron Green, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Sean Abbott, Tim David, Matthew Wade (w), Pat Cummins, Daniel Sams, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

Today's IND vs AUS match players list

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Ravichandran Ashwin, Deepak Hooda.

Australia Squad: Aaron Finch (c), Cameron Green, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis, Tim David, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Kane Richardson, Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Daniel Sams.

IND vs AUS - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: KN Ananthapadmanabhan, Nitin Menon

TV umpire: Virender Sharma

Match Referee: Javagal Srinath

