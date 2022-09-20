IND vs AUS 2022: 3 best Rohit Sharma knocks vs Australia in T20Is

Indian captain Rohit Sharma is arguably one of the most dangerous white-ball batters in the world. He certainly loves playing against Australia and will be one of the main players to watch out for in the three-match T20I series beginning in Mohali on Tuesday.

The new brand of ultra-attacking cricket from Team India's batters has been refreshing and Rohit Sharma has truly led by example. This makes the prospect of him batting against a potent bowling attack in Australia even more interesting.

On that note, let's take a look at the Indian captain's three best performances in T20Is against the Aussies till date:

#3 52(38), Sydney, 2016

Team India had already wrapped up the series 2-0 and it was down to the final game at the Sydney Cricket Ground where MS Dhoni and his men were looking to complete a memorable whitewash.

Virat Kohli was in incredible form that summer, but so was Rohit Sharma as was coming off a fantastic half-century at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Shane Watson's brilliant hundred saw Australia put up a mammoth target of 199 in front of the Men in Blue.

Shikhar Dhawan gave the Indians a blistering start, racing on to 26 off just eight balls. But it seemed to be Watson's day as he broke the momentum by picking up the southpaw's wicket.

Kohli continued on his merry path, but Rohit Sharma, too, showed how to take advantage of the rich vein of form that he was in. He scored a fine 52 off 38 balls that set the likes of Suresh Raina and Yuvraj Singh to finish off the game in a last-ball thriller.

With this, India completed a famous 3-0 whitewash.

#2 60(47), Melbourne, 2016

This was an innings of true grit from Rohit Sharma as he had scored just a solitary run off his first ten balls.

This was an innings of true grit from Rohit Sharma as he had scored just a solitary run off his first ten balls. However, he got on a roll after getting his first boundary and began to up the ante.

With Rohit in that kind of a mood, the Australian bowlers looked absolutely helpless as he began to clear the big boundaries of the MCG with ease. Both he and Shikhar Dhawan added a crucial 97 runs for the first wicket.

Rohit Sharma brought up his half-century in just 37 balls, which was enough to show how he made up for his slow start. Virat Kohli scored yet another half-century.

It could have been another century for the dangerous opener had he not been run-out. Nevertheless, he played his part in what was a comprehensive win.

#1 79*(46), Barbados, 2010

Arguably one of the best knocks by Rohit Sharma in the shortest format, this innings really saw him come of age despite being just 23. The Australian team had peppered the Men in Blue with their short-ball barrage and at one point, it looked like India wouldn't even cross the 100-run mark.

However, Rohit fought like a warrior and took on the short-ball ploy with ease. The way he smoked short-pitched deliveries for mammoth sixes showed that he had truly arrived at the international stage and was someone who wasn't going to be intimidated by the pace and bounce.

Although India lost the game and it put another dent in their 2010 T20 World Cup debacle, the world realized that Rohit Sharma wasn't going to be bullied by short balls.

