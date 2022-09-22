IND vs AUS 2022: 3 changes Team India can make to their bowling for the 2nd T20I in Nagpur

Team India’s poor form in T20Is continued as they went down to Australia by four wickets in Mohali on Tuesday, September 20. After being asked to bat first upon losing the toss, the Men in Blue recovered from a poor start to post an impressive 208 for six. Hardik Pandya top-scored with an unbeaten 71 off 30 balls, while KL Rahul (55 off 35) and Suryakumar Yadav (46 off 25) also made handy contributions.

The Indian bowlers, however, failed to defend the big total. Cameron Green (61 off 30) and Matthew Wade (45*off 21) played terrific knocks to stun the hosts and take a significant 1-0 lead in the three-match series. The defeat in Mohali means the second T20I, which will be played at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur on Friday, September 23, becomes a must-win game for Team India.

It was India’s bowling that let the team down in the opening T20I. In the wake of the same, we look at three changes the hosts can make to their playing XI for the do-or-die encounter.

#1 Jasprit Bumrah for Umesh Yadav

Team India are desperately missing Jasprit Bumrah. Pic: Getty Images

Team India rested Jasprit Burmah for the opening match against Australia. He was recalled to the team after missing the Asia Cup due to a back injury. In his absence, Umesh Yadav, who was drafted in as a replacement for Mohammed Shami (who tested COVID-19 positive), was picked in the playing XI.

Umesh, playing his first T20I since February 2019, had a mixed game. He went for plenty in his first over, but came back to pick up the wickets of Steven Smith and Glenn Maxwell. India, however, will not be too concerned with his performance since he is not even on the standby list for the T20 World Cup in Australia.

It was a bit surprising that India did not play Bumrah in the first T20I. As he has been was picked in the squad, one would assume that he is fit. One can that understand that the think tank wants to give him some more rest. But they also need to consider the fact that their No. 1 bowler needs enough game time ahead of the T20 World Cup.

Unless he has fitness issues, there is no reason why Bumrah shouldn’t play in the second T20I on Friday.

#2 Deepak Chahar for Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Deepak Chahar is in Team India’s standby list for the T20 World Cup. Pic: Getty Images

Until a couple of months back, Bhuvneshwar Kumar was a massive asset in the Indian T20I squad. Following a disappointing T20 World Cup in the UAE last year, he rediscovered his mojo and came up with a number of impactful performances. He was one of the standout bowlers in the white ball games during India’s tour of England.

Things have changed drastically over the last few weeks. Suddenly, there are question marks over his place in the T20 World Cup squad. The fears are not unfounded. Barring a five-wicket haul against Afghanistan in the Asia Cup, Bhuvneshwar has been completely ineffective in Team India’s recent T20I matches at the death. He has been extremely expensive. His 19th over woes have been so bad, they have become social media memes.

India could look at giving Deepak Chahar an opportunity in the remaining two T20Is. He is among the standbys in the Men in Blue’s T20 World Cup squad. Chahar has done well for the team in the limited opportunities that he has been given. The advantage with Chahar is that he is a better batter than Bhuvneshwar and can play match-defining knocks.

#3 Ravichandran Ashwin for Yuzvendra Chahal

Ravichandran Ashwin (left) has been in and out of Team India’s T20I playing XI. Pic: Getty Images

Like Bhuvneshwar, leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal too was considered among Team India’s key bowlers in T20Is until a few weeks back. But his performances too have slipped drastically, which is not good news for India with less than a month left for the T20 World Cup.

Barring the Super 4 match against Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup, he was ineffective in the T20 tournament. In fact, he had claimed only one wicket in the first three matches of the Asia Cup. His lack of variations came to the fore as opposition batters attacked him with ease. In the opening T20I against Australia as well, he looked flat. The leggie had figures of one for 42 from 3.2 overs.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



#India #TeamIndia #RohitSharma #CricketTwitter #INDvAUS Captain Rohit Sharma was not impressed with India's bowling department against Australia in the first T20I 🏏 Captain Rohit Sharma was not impressed with India's bowling department against Australia in the first T20I 🏏#India #TeamIndia #RohitSharma #CricketTwitter #INDvAUS https://t.co/g0DIa8v5O6

Ravi Bishnoi is not in Team India’s squad for the Australia T20Is. However, the management could consider giving Chahal a break and bringing in off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin. The latter has had a mixed time in T20Is. Since he is in the World Cup squad, India will do well to give him a few games ahead of the marquee ICC event.

Also Read: 6 records held by Virat Kohli in India vs Australia T20Is

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far