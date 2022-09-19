IND vs AUS 2022: 3 memorable encounters between Team India and Australia in T20Is

Team India will take on Australia in a three-match T20I series at home, which will begin with the first game in Mohali on Tuesday, September 20. Both teams are gearing up for the match with some intense practice sessions. The remaining two T20Is of the series will be played in Nagpur and Hyderabad on September 23 and 25, respectively.

The series against Australia and the subsequent one against South Africa, which will also be played at home, will be significant, keeping the upcoming T20 World Cup in mind. India did not have a great time in the Asia Cup, where they failed to reach the final. As such, they will be keen to do well against the Aussies to boost their confidence.

India and Australia have so far taken on each other in 23 T20Is. The Men in Blue have a slight edge in the head-to-head race, having won 13 games, while Australia have won nine. One of the T20Is between the teams produced no result. At home, India have won four and lost three of their seven matches.

As Team India gear up to take on Australia in the three-match series, we look back at three memorable encounters between the two teams in T20Is.

#3 Brisbane T20I, November 2018 - Australia won by 4 runs (D/L method)

Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell during the 2018 Brisbane T20I. Pic: Getty Images

Australia came from behind to defeat Team India by four runs in Brisbane in November 2018 in the first T20I of the three-match series. Australia posted 158 for four in 17 overs.

Chasing 174 in 17 overs (D/L) target, the Men in Blue got off to a terrific start, reaching 81 for one in ninth over. However, Adam Zampa (2/22) and Marcus Stoinis (2/27) combined to restrict the visitors to 169 for seven.

Shikhar Dhawan top-scored for India with 76 off 42, while Dinesh Karthik (30 off 13) gave glimpses of his finishing abilities. However, neither could take the team over the line. Dhawan’s innings ended when he ramped Billy Stanlake to third man.

2008 Bangalore ODI - England (178/8) vs India (166/4)

2014 Hamilton ODI - India (277/9) vs New Zealand (271/7)

2018 Brisbane T20I - India (169/7) vs Australia (158/4)



#AUSvIND Instances of chasing team losing despite scoring more than the opposition:2008 Bangalore ODI - England (178/8) vs India (166/4)2014 Hamilton ODI - India (277/9) vs New Zealand (271/7)2018 Brisbane T20I - India (169/7) vs Australia (158/4) Instances of chasing team losing despite scoring more than the opposition:2008 Bangalore ODI - England (178/8) vs India (166/4)2014 Hamilton ODI - India (277/9) vs New Zealand (271/7) 2018 Brisbane T20I - India (169/7) vs Australia (158/4)#AUSvIND

India needed 13 off the last over. However, Stoinis dismissed Krunal Pandya and Karthik off consecutive deliveries to win the game for the Aussies. Zampa won the Player of the Match for claiming the big scalps of Virat Kohli and KL Rahul.

#2 Canberra T20I, December 2020 - India won by 11 runs

T Natarajan claimed three wickets on his T20I debut. Pic: Getty Images

Team India beat Australia by 11 runs in Canberra in December 2020 in the opening T20I of the three-match series. The Men in Blue defended a total of 161, built around Rahul’s half-century, as the bowlers restricted the Aussies to 150 for seven. Yuzvendra Chahal was the Player of the Match for figures of three for 25.

Interestingly, the leg-spinner was not part of the Indian playing XI, but came in as a substitute after all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja (44* off 23) got injured while batting. The replacement proved to be a blessing in disguise as Chahal bowled India to a memorable win.

Australian openers added 56 in quick time before Chahal had Aaron Finch (35 off 26) caught as he miscued a big hit. The leg-spinner also got the big scalps of Steve Smith (12) and Matthew Wade (seven). Moises Henriques threatened Team India by hammering 30 off 20 balls before he was trapped lbw by Deepak Chahar.

Debutant left-arm pacer T Natarajan also played a big role in India’s win. He dismissed Glenn Maxwell (two), D'Arcy Short (34) and Mitchell Starc (one) to end with excellent figures of three for 30.

#1 Rajkot T20, October 2013 - India won by 6 wickets

Yuvraj Singh scored an unbeaten 77 on his comeback after his recovery from cancer. Pic: Getty Images

October 10, 2013 was a historic day in Indian cricket. Sachin Tendulkar announced that he would be retiring after his 200th Test, while Yuvraj Singh made a comeback to international cricket after his battle with cancer. Yuvraj announced his return with a superb 77* off 35 as India chased down 202 with six wickets in hand.

Team India bowled first after winning the toss in Rajkot. However, opener Aaron Finch (89 off 52) dominated the Indian bowling, smacking 14 fours and a six. Nic Maddinson (34 off 16) and Maxwell (27 off 13) also chipped in with handy contributions as Australia posted 201 for seven.

#YuvrajSingh #Yuvi Yuvraj Singh smashed a match-winning unbeaten rapid 77-runs knocked off facing 35-balls including 8-fours and 5-sixes helped to India chase the massive target of 202 against Australia Yuvraj Singh smashed a match-winning unbeaten rapid 77-runs knocked off facing 35-balls including 8-fours and 5-sixes helped to India chase the massive target of 202 against Australia ❤️❤️@YUVSTRONG12 #YuvrajSingh #Yuvi https://t.co/z0B6Cjlzz6

Dhawan (32 off 19) and Kohli (29 off 22) fell after getting starts. Yuvraj, however, was brilliant in response and lifted the hosts past the winning line with two balls to spare. The left-hander clobbered eight fours and five sixes in a dominating display on his comeback.

India were 153 for four after 16 overs. Yuvraj then slammed James Faulkner for consecutive sixes. He kept finding the boundaries at ease as the Men in Blue approached the target. MS Dhoni hit the winning runs with a four and a two off Shane Watson in the last over.

