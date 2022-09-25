IND vs AUS 2022: 3 players who can take the most wickets in 3rd T20I

Team India have momentum with them going into the series decider against Australia at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Sunday. The ground has hosted just a solitary T20I, where Virat Kohli famously scored an unbeaten 94* to help India beat West Indies while chasing a mammoth target of 209.

Tipped to be a high-scoring venue, change of pace and hitting the right lengths will be crucial for the bowlers. With batters these days lining up the bowlers who are predictable, those who manage to have multiple tricks up their sleeves are likely to succeed with the ball.

On that note, let’s take a look at three bowlers who could have a successful outing in Hyderabad on Sunday:

#3 Josh Hazlewood

Avinash Aryan @AvinashArya09



#JoshHazlewood #Hazlewood #INDvsAUS Personal Favourite. Josh Hazlewood need two more wickets to complete 50 T20I wickets. He has taken 48 wickets in 32 Innings with incredible strike rate of 14.96 and average 18.5. Personal Favourite. Josh Hazlewood need two more wickets to complete 50 T20I wickets. He has taken 48 wickets in 32 Innings with incredible strike rate of 14.96 and average 18.5. #JoshHazlewood #Hazlewood #INDvsAUS https://t.co/S3LxU5MGMJ

Josh Hazlewood's rise in white-ball cricket, especially in the T20 format, has been simply phenomenal. He was once a bowler who used to hit good lengths and was ineffective when there was no lateral movement on offer.

However, Hazlewood has grown into a bowler with multiple variations and a genuine wicket-taker in T20s.

With 23 wickets from just 16 T20s in India, the Australian pacer has proved that while he may not be able to rush the batters with his pace, but had the variations to deceive them. He will be a crucial bowler for them if they want to take the series 2-1.

#2 Adam Zampa

Why Adam Zampa isn't able to play regularly in the IPL is a huge mystery, given his sensational record in India. The leg-spinner has 30 wickets in just 21 games at an economy rate of only 7.12.

Zampa is a bit quicker through the air and that makes it a bit difficult for batters to judge where the ball will land just in case he gives it a bit of an air. Except for Hardik Pandya, not many Indian batters have had the wood over Zampa.

Having dismissed big guns like KL Rahul, Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav in the last game, Zampa will be high on confidence and might deliver a match-winning performance on Sunday.

#1 Jasprit Bumrah

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra An absolute thunderous delivery by Jasprit Bumrah. An absolute thunderous delivery by Jasprit Bumrah. https://t.co/qnfX33lOzH

All eyes were on Jasprit Bumrah as to how he would turn up since fast bowlers generally may not hit their lengths straightaway after a long injury lay-off. Although he conceded 23 runs in his two overs, Bumrah was bang on the money with his toe-crushers, sending back captain Aaron Finch and having Steve Smith on his knees.

The speedster's comeback has been like a breath of fresh air for India as their bowling looked toothless in his absence. Bumrah has played seven games at this venue, with eight wickets at an economy rate of just 6.07.

He has the required change-ups and his stock delivery, the yorker, to keep the batter guessing.

Bumrah getting a match-winning performance under his belt before the T20 World Cup will be absolutely crucial for the Men in Blue.

