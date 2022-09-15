IND vs AUS 2022: 5 memorable T20I batting performances by Team India against Australia

Following a disappointing Asia Cup 2022 campaign, Team India will now take on Australia in a three-match T20I series at home. The series will be significant, keeping in mind the team’s preparations for the T20 World Cup, which will be played in Australia from October-November. India have only a handful of matches left to figure out their best playing combination for the marquee ICC event.

The India-Australia series will be played from September 20 to 25, with matches to be held in Mohali, Nagpur, and Hyderabad. Most of India’s players who have been picked for the T20 World Cup will be part of the home series against Australia. Hence, they will be keen to make an impact.

India and Australia have so far met in 23 T20Is, with the Men in Blue winning 13 matches and Australia nine. One game between the teams ended in no result. At home, India have won four and lost three of their seven matches.

As Team India prepare to take on the Aussies, we look back at five of the finest T20I batting performances by the Men in Blue against the Australians.

#5 Shikhar Dhawan (76 off 42) - 1st T20I in Brisbane, November 2018

Shikhar Dhawan bats during the 2018 Brisbane T20I. Pic: Getty Images

In comparison to his ODI numbers, Shikhar Dhawan has been rather disappointing in T20Is. But he has played some fine knocks for Team India in the shortest format as well. He smashed an entertaining 76 off 42 balls in the first T20I of the series against Australia in November 2018.

In the rain-affected game, India were set to chase a revised target of 174 in 17 overs. The visitors lost Rohit Sharma (seven), KL Rahul (13) and Virat Kohli (four) cheaply. However, Dhawan kept India in the hunt with some excellent strokeplay. He struck 10 fours and two sixes in his dominating innings.

Dhawan’s innings ended when he guided a ramp shot from Billy Stanlake to third man. Dinesh Karthik (30 off 13) played a magnificent cameo. However, Marcus Stoinis dismissed him and Krunal Pandya (two) in the last over to bowl Australia to a thrilling four-run win.

#4 Hardik Pandya (42* off 22) - 2nd T20I in Sydney, December 2020

Hardik Pandya played a blinder in the Sydney T2OI in 2020. Pic: Getty Images

There were question marks over Hardik Pandya’s place in the Indian white-ball team ahead of their 2020-21 tour of Australia. He was picked as a pure batter since he couldn’t bowl as he was still recuperating from a back surgery. However, Pandya proved his worth with the bat during the tour.

He guided Team India to victory with a terrific 42* off 22 balls as the visitors chased down a tough target of 195 in Sydney in the second T20I. The Men in Blue got off to a good start courtesy of Dhawan (52), Rahul (30) and Kohli (40). However, they needed someone to do the finishing role.

With the chase getting tense, Pandya drilled Andrew Tye for consecutive fours in the 19th over. Fourteen runs were still needed off the last over. Pandya then walloped Daniel Sams for two sixes in the last over to seal the deal in India’s favor.

#3 Virat Kohli (90* off 55) - 1st T20I in Adelaide, January 2016

Virat Kohli played a scintillating knock in Adelaide, in the first T20I of the 2016 series. Pic: Getty Images

Kohli set up Team India’s comprehensive win in the first T20I of the three-match series against Australia in 2016 with a superb 90* off 55 balls in Adelaide. The Aussies sent India into bat after winning the toss. After a brisk start, the visitors lost Rohit (31) and Dhawan (five) to slip to 41 for two.

Kohli and Suresh Raina (41 off 34) then added 134 for the third wicket to lift India. The former was the dominant partner, whacking nine fours and two sixes. Kohli kept finding the boundaries at ease throughout his innings. One of his maximums came off leg-spinner Cameron Boyce. He also flicked fast bowler Shaun Tait for six over square leg.

The Indian No. 3 batter’s exploits took the team to 188 for three. Jasprit Bumrah then claimed three wickets, while Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja and debutant Pandya chipped in with two each. India bowled out Australia for 151 to clinch the game by 37 runs.

#2 Virat Kohli (82*off 51 balls) - 2016 T20 World Cup Super 10 match in Mohali

Virat Kohli’s brilliance knocked Australia out of the 2016 T20 World Cup. Pic: Getty Images

Kohli has played some exceptional knocks against Australia in chases in white-ball cricket. He stood in their way again as Team India booked their spot in the semi-finals of the 2016 T20 World Cup at the expense of the Aussies. Kohli struck an unbeaten 82 off 51 as the Men in Blue chased 161 in 19.1 overs, with four wickets in hand.

India got off to a shaky start in their chase and were 49 for three in the eighth over. Kohli, however, counter-attacked and brought the team back into the contest. He added 45 for the fourth wicket with Yuvraj Singh (21). After Yuvraj’s dismissal, Kohli stayed till the end and took India over the line, hitting nine fours and two sixes.

Following the loss of early wickets, Kohli anchored the innings, hitting the odd boundary in between. However, he went berserk after completing his fifty, clobbering James Faulkner for two fours and a six off consecutive deliveries in the 18th over.

With the equation coming down to 20 off 12 balls, Kohli slammed Nathan Coulter-Nile for four boundaries in the penultimate over, three of them off successive deliveries. MS Dhoni then hit the winning runs to eliminate Australia from the competition.

#1 Yuvraj Singh (70 off 30 balls) - 2007 T20 World Cup semi-final in Durban

Yuvraj Singh was in imperious form during the 2007 T20 World Cup semis against the Aussies. Pic: Getty Images

Yuvraj played a wonderful knock to seal India’s berth in the 2007 T20 World Cup final. In the high-pressure semi-final clash against Australia in Durban, he smacked 70 in only 30 balls. The Men in Blue batted first after winning the toss and lost their openers with 41 runs on the board.

Yuvraj and Robin Uthappa (34 off 28) then added 84 for the third wicket to bring Team India's innings back on track. The former displayed terrific big-hitting form, striking five fours and as many sixes. He got off the mark by slapping a short delivery from Stuart Clark over deep square leg for a maximum.

Yuvraj also flicked Brett Lee for a six and struck a couple more against Clark, taking a liking to his medium pace bowling. In fact, he got to his 50 off 21 balls by smashing the pacer for a six. Clark eventually dismissed Yuvraj, but the latter's knock ensured Team India finished on a strong 188 for five.

Matthew Hayden (62 off 47) and Andrew Symonds (43 off 26) fought hard for Australia. However, Sreesanth (2/12), Irfan Pathan (2/44) and Joginder Sharma (2/37) ensured a 15-run win for India, knocking the Aussies out of the inaugural T20 World Cup.

