IND vs AUS 2022: Predicting India's strongest XI for Australia T20Is

The Indian team for the three-match T20I series against Australia at home has been announced. The squad was named on the same day the team for the T20 World Cup was picked. The Men in Blue will play three T20Is against the Aussies from September 20 to 25. The matches will be played in Mohali, Nagpur, and Hyderabad.

The series will be significant for Team India considering they had a poor Asia Cup 2022 campaign in the UAE. The Indians began the T20 tournament in an impressive fashion, getting the better of Pakistan by five wickets in their first group game. However, they were disappointing in their Super 4 matches, losing to Pakistan and Sri Lanka. Unfortunately for India, the absence of injured all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja affected the balance of the team.

With the T20 World Cup just a month away, it is important for Team India to have a good series against Australia. On that note, let’s look at the strongest possible XI the Men in Blue can put out against the Aussies.

Openers: Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli

Rohit Sharma (left) and Virat Kohli. Pic: Getty Images

Given Virat Kohli’s brilliant performance as an opener in the Super 4 match versus Afghanistan, India would do well to continue with him at the top of the order against Australia. Kohli smashed an unbeaten 122 off 61 balls against the Afghans to break his century drought. He had an impressive tournament overall, batting at No. 3 in the previous games.

Skipper Rohit Sharma should continue opening the innings. He got a few starts in the Asia Cup before returning to proper form with a terrific 41-ball 72 against Sri Lanka. India will need a good start from Rohit against the Aussies as well.

Middle-order batters: KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav

KL Rahul (left) and Suryakumar Yadav. Pic: Getty Images

After some poor scores, KL Rahul scored some much-needed runs during the Super 4 game against Afghanistan. He smashed 62 off 41 balls, hitting six fours and two sixes.

The knock would have boosted his confidence, but India are expecting a lot more from him. They could try him out at No. 3 against Australia.

Unless a drastic change is needed, Suryakumar Yadav should be Team India’s No. 4 till the T20 World Cup. The batter, who turned 32 on Wednesday, September 14, has been terrific in the format ever since making his debut for India last year. The 360-degree batter just seems to be getting better with experience.

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel

Hardik Pandya batting against Pakistan during the Asia Cup. Pic: Getty Images

With Jadeja injured, India must look to play both their all-rounders against Australia. Hardik Pandya had a couple of poor matches in the Asia Cup, but he has been terrific for the team even since making a comeback. While his batting seems sorted, the consistency in his bowling is still missing.

Some critics feel that Axar Patel is not as good as Jadeja when it comes to being an all-round cricketer. They have a point, but the fact remains that Axar is the best like-for-like replacement India have. To be fair to Axar, he has delivered the goods when given the opportunity and has earned his place in the team.

Wicketkeeper: Dinesh Karthik

Team India keeper-batter Dinesh Karthik. Pic: Getty Images

Dinesh Karthik should be backed as India’s No. 1 wicketkeeper against Australia. Rishabh Pant is in the team as well, but he should be seen as the backup keeper for now. He has had enough chances, but has failed to prove his worth in T20Is.

There is no point playing both of them in the playing XI just for the sake of the left-right combination. Depending on the game situation, DK, Pandya and Axar can be moved up or down the batting order.

Bowlers: Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Jasprit Bumrah

Yuzvendra Chahal (left) celebrates a wicket with teammates. Pic: Getty Images

India could go in with three frontline pacers against Australia, with Pandya as the fourth option. The latter clearly struggled as the third seamer during the Asia Cup. With Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel returning from injury, it is important they get game time ahead of the T20 World Cup. Both are expected to play significant roles will the ball in the ICC event.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar should be backed as one of the three pacers against Australia. He had a couple of poor games in the Asia Cup, but proved his worth with a superb spell against Afghanistan. His experience can come in handy.

Yuzvendra Chahal picks himself as the lead spinner. He has been India’s best slow bowler in the T20 format over the last few months. In the Super 4 game against Sri Lanka, he led a brilliant fightback with the ball when all seemed lost.

India have Ravichandran Ashwin's experience to fall back on as well. But he does more of a restrictive job than a wicket-taking one. If Axar is in the team, it becomes difficult to fit Ashwin in.

