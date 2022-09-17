IND vs AUS 2022: "An "X" player scored really well in that position"- Gautam Gambhir opens up on the insecurity he felt just before the 2011 World Cup

Former India opener Gautam Gambhir has made a stunning claim about his playing days just before the 2011 World Cup. Gambhir was in great form in the build-up to the World Cup, but in a series where he didn't play, someone else scored consistently well at his No.3 position.

Gautam Gambhir opened up that there were speculations about him being dropped from the 2011 World Cup playing XI to fit in that particular player at that very position in the batting line-up.

Speaking to Star Sports, Gambhir explained the insecurity that players feel going into a big tournament like the World Cup. He said:

"I am saying this because I have experienced the same. 2011 was my first 50-over World Cup. And I hadn't played a series before that and an "X" player scored really well in that position, so there were debates about whether I should make the playing XI. It shouldn't happen with these players and we need to give them as much comfort as possible."

Gautam Gambhir on whether Virat Kohli should open the batting

There has been a lot of debate about whether Virat Kohli should open the innings with Rohit Sharma in T20Is. The former Indian captain brought up a fantastic hundred against Afghanistan in the Asia Cup opening the innings which fuelled the debate.

However, Gautam Gambhir claimed that there shouldn't be any doubts about the ability of the first-choice openers, especially KL Rahul. He feels Rahul might get a bit insecure about his place in the team if such debates keep on happening.

On this, Gautam Gambhir opined:

"This is the problem in India. We as broadcasters, commentators, media, and others suddenly forget what KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma have done over such a long time. Imagine the pressure on Rahul. What are the thoughts that he will get? He will start thinking that if he doesn't score in the first game against Pakistan, he might be replaced by Kohli and will get insecure about his spot."

India begin their T20 World Cup journey on October 23 vs Pakistan at Melbourne.

Should Kohli open with Rohit? Or should India continue with the same top three that played in the last T20 World Cup? Let us know in the comments.

