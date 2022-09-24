IND vs AUS 2022: “He needs to step up” - Wasim Jaffer reckons Harshal Patel’s struggles will worry Team India

Wasim Jaffer feels that Indian pacer Harshal Patel’s poor performances in consecutive matches will worry the team management with the T20 World Cup less than a month away.

After missing the Asia Cup due to a side strain, Harshal made a return to the Indian team in the 1st T20I against Australia in Mohali. However, he has been extremely expensive in both matches of the series so far. After conceding 49 in four overs in the 1st T20I, he went for 32 in two overs in Nagpur on Friday.

India managed to win the shortened 2nd T20I in Nagpur by six wickets. However, reflecting on Harshal’s disappointing returns, Jaffer admitted that the bowler needs to make significant improvements to his game. He told ESPNcricinfo:

“I will be a little bit worried with the way Harshal bowled at the death. In two back-to-back games, he has struggled. He needs to step up as he has bowled a couple of pretty ordinary overs at the death. He’s got a lot of variations, but has to be a little bit better than what he is.”

The 31-year-old has been named in India’s 15-member squad for the T20 World Cup. He has the experience of 19 T20Is in which he has claimed 23 wickets at an average of 24.47 and an economy rate of 9.05.

“He’s definitely No. 1” - Wasim Jaffer picks Axar Patel as India’s main T20I spinner

While Harshal has struggled in the ongoing series, left-arm spinner Axar Patel has had two fantastic games. Finding a place in the playing XI due to Ravindra Jadeja’s absence, he has utilized his chances, registering figures of 3 for 17 and 2 for 13.

Asked if Axar could be termed India’s No. 1 T20I spinner at the moment, with Jadeja unavailable, Jaffer agreed and said:

“I think so, because he comes into that all-rounder category. Hardik (Pandya) and Jadeja give you that balance. With Jadeja not there, Axar is a like-for-like swap. Axar bowling in the powerplay and taking that pace off, he’s always going to be handy. Australian grounds are big, so those 15-20 yards will help him. He’s definitely No. 1.”

Former Australian batter Brad Hodge opined that Axar can be a useful weapon for India at the T20 World Cup in Australia since he can bowl in the powerplay. He explained:

“I was discussing with Shane Watson about what makes his so great. He said he is actually very difficult to hit for sixes. It must be his lengths as he attacks the stumps.

"Against left-handers, he is slightly more vulnerable like any left-arm orthodox. But, he can bowl in the powerplay and bring variation in the attack. I think bowling spin in the powerplay in Australia is useful,” Hodge added.

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Yet another fantastic spell by Axar Patel - 2/13 in 2 overs with one of them being in the Powerplay in a 8 overs game. Huge wickets of Maxwell and Tim David, excellent stuff from Axar! Yet another fantastic spell by Axar Patel - 2/13 in 2 overs with one of them being in the Powerplay in a 8 overs game. Huge wickets of Maxwell and Tim David, excellent stuff from Axar! https://t.co/ciuP70GGUl

In 28 T20Is for the Men in Blue, Axar has claimed 26 wickets at an average of 24.03 and an economy rate of 7.11.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far