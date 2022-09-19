IND vs AUS 2022: Head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know before India vs Australia 1st T20I

The India vs Australia T20I series will get underway tomorrow (September 20) evening in Mohali. It's a three-match series, with Nagpur and Hyderabad to host the two other games.

India and Australia have not battled in the shortest format of the game since December 2020. Their last meeting happened Down Under, where Australia beat India by 12 runs.

The two nations crossed swords in the warm-up round of the ICC T20 World Cup last year, but that match did not have T20I status. India beat Australia by eight wickets in that clash.

Before the India vs Australia T20I series begins in Mohali, here's a look at their head-to-head stats of the two teams in the shortest format of the sport:

IND vs AUS 2022: India vs Australia head-to-head record

India lead the head-to-head record against Australia 13-9. The two teams have battled in 23 T20Is, with one game ending with no result.

Last 5 India vs Australia T20I match results

While India lead the overall head-to-head record, Australia have a slight edge in their last five meetings. The Aussies have beaten the Men in Blue thrice in their previous five encounters.

AUS (186/5) beat IND (174/7) by 12 runs, Dec 8, 2020 IND (195/4) beat AUS (194/5) by 6 wickets, Dec 6, 2020 IND (161/7) beat AUS (150/7) by 11 runs, Dec 4, 2020 AUS (194/3) beat IND (190/4) by 7 wickets, Feb 27, 2019 AUS (127/7) beat IND (126/7) by 3 wickets, Feb 24, 2019

Last 5 T20I match results of India at PCA Stadium, Mohali

India have won all the three T20Is they have played at the PCA Stadium in Mohali. Here's a summary of the three games:

IND (151/3) beat SA (149/5) by 7 wickets, Sep 18, 2019 IND (161/4) beat AUS (160/6) by 6 wickets, Mar 27, 2016 IND (211/4) beat SL (206/7) by 6 wickets, Dec 12, 2009

Last 5 T20I match results of Australia at PCA Stadium, Mohali

Australia have a 1-1 win-loss record in T20Is at the PCA Stadium. They played two T20Is on this ground in the 2016 T20 World Cup, beating Pakistan and losing to India.

IND (161/4) beat AUS (160/6) by 6 wickets, Mar 27, 2016 AUS (193/4) beat PAK (172/8) by 21 runs, Mar 25, 2016

