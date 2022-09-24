IND vs AUS 2022: Head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know before India vs Australia 3rd T20I

The final T20I of the India vs Australia series will take place tomorrow evening (September 25) in Hyderabad. Both teams have won a game each in the three-match series so far and the winner of tomorrow's match will take the trophy home.

India have the momentum on their side as they registered a close win over the Aussies in Nagpur last night (September 23). The Men in Blue are also undefeated in T20Is at Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

Ahead of the series decider, here's a look at the overall head-to-head record of India vs Australia in T20I matches.

IND vs AUS 2022: India vs Australia head-to-head record

With a win in the Nagpur T20I, India have extended their lead in the head-to-head record against Australia to 14-10. It will be interesting to see if the Men in Blue can register their 15th T20I victory versus the Aussies tomorrow.

Last 5 India vs Australia T20I match results

India also leads the head-to-head record in the last five games by 3-2. Here's a summary of the last five encounters between the two top-tier teams.

IND (92/4) beat AUS (90/5) by 6 wickets, Sep 23, 2022 AUS (211/6) beat IND (208/6) by 4 wickets, Sep 20, 2022 AUS (186/5) beat IND (174/7) by 12 runs, Dec 8, 2020 IND (195/4) beat AUS (194/5) by 6 wickets, Dec 6, 2020 IND (161/7) beat AUS (150/7) by 11 runs, Dec 4, 2020

Last 5 T20I match results of India at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

India have played two T20Is at this venue. One of the T20Is was against Australia which was abandoned due to rain. In the second game, they successfully chased a total of 208 against the West Indies.

IND (209/4) beat WI (207/5) by 6 wickets, Dec 6, 2019 IND vs AUS - Match Abandoned, Oct 13, 2017

Last 5 T20I match results of Australia at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

Australia were set to play a T20I against India in Hyderabad five years ago. However, the match did not take place due to rain. Tomorrow's match will be the first time Australia play a T20I at this venue.

IND vs AUS - Match Abandoned, Oct 13, 2017

Will the Men in Blue win the India vs Australia T20I series? Share your views in the comments box below.

