IND vs AUS 2022: "I can't wait to see him in action" - Pat Cummins on Tim David's maiden tour with Australia 

Australia have begun their preparations in Mohali for the three-match T20I series against India, beginning on Tuesday, September 20. The defending T20 World Cup champions have won their last three T20I matches on the subcontinent and are poised to put up a good challenge against the Men in Blue.

Aaron Finch's side have had to deal with a couple of injury issues ahead of the tour. The upcoming set of matches will also mark the first time Tim David makes his mark in national colors. The Singapore-born explosive batter has been exceptional in the shortest format, evident by his numbers with the numerous franchises he represents around the globe.

Speaking after Australia's first training session upon arrival in India, Cummins told cricket.com.au:

"We are here in Mohali, we just had our first training session as a team out there on the oval. Really good session, Great to see the new face, on his first ever Aussie tour - Tim David around. He hit a lot of long balls. I can't wait to see him action."

He added:

"Great to be back in India for the first time since COVID. Can't wait to see all the fans. They are always crazy over here. Hopefully some packed stadiums here, It's always a lot of fun. You feel like a billion people are watching, so I can't wait for it."

Following his exploits in the lower-middle order in franchise league cricket, David was named in the T20 World Cup 2022 squad by the Australian selection committee. He has represented Singapore in 14 T20I matches since making his debut in 2019.

Australia last lost a T20I in India in 2017

The Aussies compiled a 2-0 cleansweep over the Men in Blue during the last T20I bilateral series in India in 2019. Prior to that, they settled for a 1-1 draw in a two-match series in 2017.

The upcoming short tour will kickstart with the opening contest in Mohali on September 20. The remaining two T20Is will take place in Vishakapatnam and Hyderabad on September 23 and 25, respectively.

