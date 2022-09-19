IND vs AUS 2022: [In Pictures] Glenn Maxwell’s endearing interaction with fans during practice session in Mohali

Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell interacted with some fans during the team’s practice session in Mohali on Monday (September 19). The cricketer was captured having some friendly exchanges with his admirers and also posed for a selfie with them.

Australia will take on India at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on Tuesday in the 1st T20I of the three-match series. Both teams have been working hard in the nets over the last couple of days.

The Twitter handle of the Punjab Cricket Association has been sharing constant updates from the practice sessions of both teams.

The Australian all-rounder poses for a selfie with fans.

On Monday, PCA uploaded pictures of Maxwell’s interaction with fans while he was having a net.

The Australian batter has played some fine knocks against India in white ball cricket.

The images were shared with the caption:

“Maxi has a fan base for sure. And 100 points for his sweet gesture. #IndvsAus.”

The “Big Show” has a close Indian connection. His wife Vini Raman is a Melbourne-based Indian pharmacist.

The Australians will take on India in three T20Is.

“He's not a one-dimensional hitter” - Glenn Maxwell on Tim David

Apart from Maxwell, Australia will also be hoping for some big-hitting antics from Tim David. The Singapore-born cricketer is expected to make his debut for Australia in the T20I series against India. The clean striker of the cricket ball has impressed in various T20 leagues, including the IPL.

Asked about his assessment on assessment on the 26-year-old, Maxwell told ESPNcricinfo in an interview:

"One of the rare things he has which there isn't a whole lot of in Australia is just raw power. He's able to muscle the ball, much in the same way Stoinis and Mitch Marsh do it.

"He's probably developed his game a little bit over the last two years where he's got a bit more off-side [shots] so he's not a one-dimensional hitter, he's able to clear the boundary in different areas,” he added.

David did not get a lot of chances in the first half of IPL 2022 for the Mumbai Indians (MI). However, he played some fine cameos towards the end, finishing the season with 186 runs at a strike rate of 216. Maxwell added about David:

"He does it against spin and quicks, which is something that's really impressive and something that impressed me during the IPL as well watching him go about his business.”

In 14 T20Is for Singapore, David has smashed 558 runs at a strike rate of 158.52.

