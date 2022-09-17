IND vs AUS 2022: [In Pictures] Team India members arrive in Mohali ahead of 1st T20I

Team India members arrived in Mohali on Saturday (September 17) ahead of the 1st T20I of the three-match series against Australia. The first game of the series will be played at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on Tuesday (September 20).

The matches will be significant for both teams keeping the T20 World Cup 2022 in mind, which will be played in Australia from October 16 to November 13.

The Men in Blue will be keen to come up with a good performance considering their disappointing Asia Cup 2022 campaign in the UAE.

Indian batter Virat Kohli rediscovered form in the Asia Cup.

On Saturday, the Twitter handle of the Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) shared pictures of Indian players arriving in Mohali for the opening T20I of the series.

Indian captain Rohit Sharma has a lot of pondering to do.

From skipper Rohit Sharma to leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and batter Suryakumar Yadav to birthday boy Ravichandran Ashwin, PCA’s social media handle kept posting pictures of cricketers' arrivals.

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya had a mixed Asia Cup.

A video of Virat Kohli was also uploaded by the PCA on their Twitter handle. The 33-year-old displayed excellent form for Team India during the Asia Cup 2022, smashing 276 runs in five matches at an average of 92.

He also registered his first hundred since November 2019 during the T20 competition in the UAE.

Birthday boy Ravichandran Ashwin turned 36 on Saturday.

The series against Australia will mark the comeback of pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel from injury. Both missed the Asia Cup as they were recuperating.

Deepak Chahar, who has been included as a standby player for the T20 World Cup, is also part of Team India’s squad for the Australia series.

In-form batter Suryakumar Yadav.

As per latest reports, veteran pacer Mohammed Shami, who was also picked in the T20I squad for the Australia series, has been ruled out due to COVID-19.

After the first match in Mohali, the second T20I will be played in Nagpur on September 23. The series will conclude with the third and final T20I in Hyderabad on September 25.

Keeper-batter Dinesh Karthik arrives in Mohali.

Following the contest against the Aussies, Team India will host South Africa for another three-match T20I and ODI series.

India’s head coach Rahul Dravid is under some pressure following the Asia Cup.

The three T20Is will be played from September 28 to October 4 with matches to be held in Thiruvananthapuram, Guwahati and Indore.

Experienced leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal will be key to the team’s fortunes.

The three ODIs of the India-South Africa series will be played from October 6 to 11.

The first game will be in Lucknow, the second in Ranchi, while the concluding match of the series will be held in Delhi.

Pacer Harshal Patel will be making his comeback during the series.

Team India’s squad for the one-dayers against South Africa is yet to be announced.

Team India’s squad for Australia T20Is

Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far