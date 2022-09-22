IND vs AUS 2022: Rain threat looms over 2nd T20I in Nagpur; practice sessions canceled 

The second T20I between India and Australia at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Ground in Nagpur on Friday, September 23, is likely to be affected by rain. Practice sessions of both teams on Thursday, September 22, were canceled due to rain and wet outfield.

Australia are 1-0 up in the series, having won the first match in Mohali by four wickets. Team India thus face a must-win situation to stay alive in the three-match series. Both teams arrived in Orange City on Wednesday afternoon for the second T20I.

Nagpur has been experiencing wet spells over the last few days and there are predictions for rain on Friday as well. According to a report in IANS, there were showers early on Thursday morning and a heavy cloud cover as well.

Praveen Mudholkar @JournoMudholkar Heavy rains that lashed #Nagpur canceled Australia & #TeamIndia practice session. @IMDWeather Rain is predicted for the match day too. The match tickets at the 45K capacity #VCAstadium are already sold out & they will have to refund the buyers in case the match does not go ahead. Heavy rains that lashed #Nagpur canceled Australia & #TeamIndia practice session. @IMDWeather Rain is predicted for the match day too. The match tickets at the 45K capacity #VCAstadium are already sold out & they will have to refund the buyers in case the match does not go ahead. https://t.co/Z31OJ3GEJP

The report added that due to the weather, players from India and Australia did not travel to the stadium and were involved in a light gym session at the team hotel.

VCA officials told the news agency that groundsmen are running the Super Sopper to ensure there is no leakage.

Australia’s batting might stunned India in 1st T20I

Australia chased down a target of 209 in the opening T20I, coming up with an excellent batting performance on a belter of a pitch in Mohali. The Aussies invited Team India to bat after winning the toss. Thanks to half-centuries from Hardik Pandya (71* off 30) and KL Rahul (55 off 35), India posted 208 for six.

In response, Australia got home by four wickets in 19.2 overs. Cameron Green, opening the batting in David Warner’s absence, smashed 61 in only 30 balls with the aid of eight fours and four sixes. Matthew Wade (45* off 21) then played a cameo to lift the visitors to an impressive win.

For India, left-arm spinner Axar Patel claimed three for 17. However, some of the other bowlers were very expensive. Bhuvneshwar Kumar registered figures of 0 for 52 from four overs, Harshal Patel conceded 49, while leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal ended with one for 42 from 3.2 overs.

According to reports, Team India’s lead pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who was rested for the opening T20I, is likely to feature in the second match on Friday.

