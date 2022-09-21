IND vs AUS 2022: “He should come into bat even if it is the 12th or 13th over” - Sunil Gavaskar disagrees with theory of holding Dinesh Karthik back

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar is not too pleased with the Men in Blue’s theory of holding back Dinesh Karthik for the last three to four overs. He warned the team management against falling into the trap of sticking to a particular concept irrespective of the situation of the game.

In the first T20I against Australia on Tuesday, September 20, Karthik came into bat in the 16th over. Axar Patel was promoted above the keeper-batter in the batting order. Both batters failed to make an impact and were dismissed for six each.

Team India seem to have decided that Karthik will only go into bat in the last three to four overs. Asked if he agreed with India’s decision to send Axar ahead of the veteran keeper-batter in the opening T20I, Gavaskar told India Today:

"If you think that he (Karthik) is a better batsman than Axar Patel, then he should come into bat even if it is the 12th or 13th over. All this thing about coming in only for the last 3-4 overs is not the kind of thing that should be looked at. We should not be going by theory.”

Urging the Indian think tank to take a leaf out of England cricket, the 73-year-old added:

“If you see how English cricket has changed by not going by theory, they are now playing very free cricket. They are not going by theory that this could happen only if this happens. Look at the difference in their cricket and the difference in their results.

Gavaskar added:

“India needs to make sure that they don’t fall into the trap of theories. They have got to look at the practicality of the situation at hand and take decisions accordingly.”

While Karthik and Axar could not make much of an impact with the bat, Hardik Pandya’s blazing 71* off 30 balls ensured Team India posted a healthy total of 208 for six.

“It was so good to see” - Sunil Gavaskar on KL Rahul’s impressive fifty

Before Hardik’s exploits at the death, KL Rahul scored a breezy fifty in the first half of the innings to set the platform for a big total. The batter went into the game under some pressure, with many experts questioning his place at the top of the order in T20Is.

Praising Rahul over his impressive knock in the opening T20I, Gavaskar said:

“It was so good to see. He is one of the cleanest strikers of the ball and a couple of shots that he hit were absolutely terrific. It’s a good thing that India’s batting has been in good form.”

BCCI @BCCI



will look to bounce back in the second T20I.



Scorecard bit.ly/INDvAUS-1STT20I Things went right down to the wire but it's Australia who won the first #INDvAUS T20I. #TeamIndia will look to bounce back in the second T20I.Scorecard Things went right down to the wire but it's Australia who won the first #INDvAUS T20I.#TeamIndia will look to bounce back in the second T20I. Scorecard 👉 bit.ly/INDvAUS-1STT20I https://t.co/PvxtKxhpav

Rahul scored 55 off 35 balls, slamming fours and three sixes. This was his second consecutive 50-plus score. He smashed 62 off 41 in India’s last Super 4 match against Afghanistan in Dubai.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far