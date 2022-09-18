IND vs AUS 2022: "We will keep encouraging people to be more expressive" - Rohit Sharma wants players to come out of their comfort zones

Indian captain Rohit Sharma said he wants players to get out of their comfort zone with not many games left before the T20 World Cup. The 35-year-old revealed that he wants players to be more expressive in the upcoming games against Australia and South Africa.

The right-handed batter has decided to keep experimenting despite copping criticism for the same in the 2022 Asia Cup. India will face Australia and South Africa in three T20Is each at home before competing in the T20 World Cup Down Under.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of the first T20I against Australia, Sharma felt players must keep reinventing themselves before the World Cup in case of any eventuality.

The veteran said, as quoted by The Times of India:

"We will keep encouraging people to be more expressive. For example, someone who doesn't play the reverse sweep, can he play that and see if he can do it right? Someone can hit down the ground, things you are not comfortable doing, you do that and see what happens. In these six games, we want to keep trying what we can achieve with different styles. When you go into the World Cup, you should have all those answers. For bowlers, they can try opening the spell with a yorker or a bouncer."

The Men in Blue have rested Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Hardik Pandya, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar for the upcoming assignments as the trio will report to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) for conditioning-related work ahead of the T20 World Cup.

"We will continue to play like that" - Rohit Sharma on India's aggressive approach

Rohit Sharma wants India to keep playing attacking cricket. (Image Credits: Getty)

While Sharma vowed to continue playing aggressively, he declared that players know when to hold it back. The right-handed batter added:

"We will continue to play like that. That is something we spoke quite clearly at the start of my captaincy tenure and everyone is comfortable with that. At the same time, we know our second line of defence if we are in trouble. We spend a lot of time talking about these things. Guys are very clear if we are 10 for three how we need to bat. If we are 50 for no loss, how we need to bat."

The Men in Blue couldn't make it past the group stage in the previous edition of the T20 World Cup. Under their new skipper, India will hope to capture their second T20 title in Australia.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far