Former Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar feels Team India were not impressive on the field during the recently-concluded T20 World Cup, which forced them to exit at the tournament's semi-final stage.

He stressed that India need good fielders who can contribute on the field by stopping boundaries, taking catches, and producing runouts to avoid a repeat of the knockout match against England in the future.

In his Mid-Day column, Gavaskar wrote:

“What the World Cup did show for India is that there is nothing like good fielding to be successful in this format of the game."

He added:

"Yes, of course every team needs top batsmen, explosive finishers and skillful bowlers who can withstand the pressure of a relentless opposition but if the team doesn’t have good fielders who will stop the boundaries, take exceptional catches, effect stunning run outs, the team will struggle in crunch games.”

“They are ready to take over the mantle from the seniors” – Gavaskar vows for changes in India’s T20I squad after T20 World Cup

With several senior Indian players rested for the upcoming T20Is against New Zealand, Gavaskar feels that youngsters should step up to take over the baton from seniors in the shortest format. The likes of Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, and Virat Kohli have been rested for the white-ball series in New Zealand.

“It’s a wonderful opportunity for some of the youngsters in the team to New Zealand to show that they are ready to take over the mantle from the seniors, some of whom will no doubt be considering their future in this format of the game. The thing about this format of the game is that since it’s just a 20 overs a side.”

Hardik Pandya-led Team India are set to play three T20Is & three ODIs in New Zealand in November. The three-match T20I series kickstarts in Wellington on November 18. The action will then shift to Mount Maunganui (November 20) and Napier (November 22) for the second and third T20Is.

India’s squad for T20Is: Hardik Pandya (C), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (VC and WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Mohd. Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Umran Malik.

Team India will look to continue their excellent performances on New Zealand soil after whitewashing the Kiwis 3-0 (2021/22) and 5-0 (2019/20) in their last two T20I series.

