IND vs PAK 2022: 3 bowlers who can take most wickets in epic T20 World Cup encounter

Arguably the most-awaited encounter of the Super 12 stage of the 2022 T20 World Cup is upon us as Team India take on Pakistan in less than 24 hours' time at the iconic MCG.

The two teams met each other twice in the Asia Cup earlier this year, winning one apiece. However, when it comes to the T20 World Cup, they faced off in Dubai last year, where the Men in Blue were thrashed by the brilliance of Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan.

However, It was Shaheen Afridi, whose opening spell set up the game for Pakistan. That fact is probably enough to suggest how crucial bowlers could be in deciding where the match goes. The overcast weather in Melbourne could very well favor the fast bowlers.

On that note, let's take a look at three bowlers who can bowl a decisive spell on Sunday:

#3 Arshdeep Singh

Pakistan might be well aware of the damage that the likes of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Mohammed Shami can do with the new ball. However, Arshdeep Singh's rise of late has given the Indian team management another valuable option.

Arshdeep showed great control while swinging the ball both ways against Australia and South Africa, proving that he is more than just a death-overs specialist. With Pakistan highly dependant on their openers to give them a brisk start, if Arshdeep is able to send back either of them early, India can gain early control of the T20 World Cup game on Sunday.

#2 Shaheen Afridi

India did manage to somewhat bury the ghosts of Dubai by beating Pakistan in the first match between the two sides at the Asia Cup 2022. However, they were beaten by the same opposition in the Super Four stage.

Since then, there has been one major concern for the Indian fans - if their batsmen are struggling against Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf, how will they tackle Shaheen Afridi once he is fit? The left-arm speedster blew away the Indian top-order last year and delivered a match-winning performance.

With openers KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma set to face Shaheen once again, the pacer will back himself to make full use of the psychological edge and push India on the back-foot straightaway.

The devastating in-swinging yorker he bowled in a warm-up game against Afghanistan reminded everyone of the ball that got Rohit Sharma out last year in the Indo-Pak T20 World Cup encounter.

It seems Shaheen Afridi is back to his best. Will he be a menace again for the Indian side again in a T20 World Cup match?

#1 Haris Rauf

While there is talk about how the Men in Blue will tackle Shaheen, Haris Rauf might prove to be the biggest threat to Rohit Sharma and Co. Rauf has arguably been one of the best death bowlers in the world this year and has done well even as an enforcer in the middle overs.

Moreover, he knows the conditions at the MCG inside out, having played for the Melbourne Stars in the Big Bash League. In just 18 BBL games, Rauf has 30 wickets to his name at an incredible strike rate of 12.77. He could dent India's hopes severely even if they go unscathed against Pakistan's new-ball burst in Sunday's blockbuster T20 World Cup contest.

