IND vs PAK 2022: “It was clearly a no-ball” - Former Pakistan cricketer backs umpires amid massive controversy over Mohammad Nawaz’s high full-toss

Former Pakistan leg-spinner Danish Kaneria reckons that a needless controversy is being created over the no-ball by Mohammad Nawaz against India in the last over of the T20 World Cup 2022 match at the MCG on Sunday, October 23.

With the game hanging on a knife edge, Pakistan left-arm spinner Nawaz bowled a high full-toss, which was dispatched by Virat Kohli for a six. The Indian batter then looked towards the umpires, suggesting the ball was too high. Without going upstairs, the on-field umpires concluded it was a no-ball.

Opinions were divided among fans and former cricketers, as replays suggested that it was a very tight call. However, Kaneria stated that the umpires made the right decision.

While discussing the thrilling match on his YouTube channel, he opined:

“Nawaz’s no-ball is the talk of the town. Shoaib (Akhtar) also wrote about it. It was very high and was clearly a no-ball. It was above waist height. Let’s not create needless controversy about it.”

Hassan Cheema @Gotoxytop1 Great point made by Waqar Younis here. Erasmus certainly made the decision under pressure when Kohli asked for the no ball. Umpire's arm didn't come out straight away, he gave it a no ball after ball was out of the ground already. At that point it should have been sent upstairs. Great point made by Waqar Younis here. Erasmus certainly made the decision under pressure when Kohli asked for the no ball. Umpire's arm didn't come out straight away, he gave it a no ball after ball was out of the ground already. At that point it should have been sent upstairs. https://t.co/TbbhZulSqm

India needed 16 to win off the last over and got home off the final ball as Ravichandran Ashwin lofted Nawaz over the infield. Kaneria expressed disappointment over the Pakistan bowler’s performance and said:

“It seemed Nawaz panicked. He was trying to bowl quicker deliveries. Babar Azam must have instructed him to do so. I feel he should have bowled some slower ones as well. If he had varied his pace, he would not have gone for so many. That no ball and six wouldn’t have happened then.”

Kohli (82* off 53) played a masterclass to take India home in a chase of 160 after they had crumbled to 31/4.

“You are a spinner, not Wasim Akram” - Danish Kaneria slams Pakistan for last-over tactics

Elaborating on his thoughts on the last over sent down by Nawaz, Kaneria questioned Pakistan’s tactics, claiming they lacked common sense. A former spinner himself, the 41-year-old stated:

“If I was the bowler, I would not have bowled quicker deliveries in such conditions. I know the ball will connect with the bat. This is not a Dubai wicket or a Pakistan surface, where the ball would stay low. The ball comes onto the bat here.

“They should have used some common sense. They are playing so much international cricket. There are so many coaches sitting outside. You (Nawaz) are a spinner, not Wasim Akram.”

Batting first, Pakistan recovered from early losses to post 159/8. Kohli and Hardik Pandya (40 off 37) then featured in a century stand as Team India sneaked home.

