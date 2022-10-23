IND vs PAK 2022: “No ball given just because Virat Kohli demanded” - Pakistan fans cry foul over controversial call in MCG cliffhanger

The India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 match at the MCG on Sunday, October 23 was expected to a close one. It ended up being an absolute thriller as the Men in Blue chased down 160 courtesy a brilliant innings by Virat Kohli (82* off 53 balls). However, the end of the game was marred by a couple of controversial moments that took some sheen off the match.

India needed 16 runs off the last over. The fourth delivery of the over, bowled by left-arm spinner Mohammad Nawaz, was a high full-toss. Kohli hammered it for a six, and then raised a question about the height of the ball.

The square leg umpire called it a no ball on height, much to the shock of the Pakistan team. The decision was debatable as it was made without having a look at the replays, which pointed out that the decision was an extremely tight one. It could have gone either way if the call had gone upstairs.

That was not all. Kohli was bowled off the free hit delivery, but managed to run three byes as the ball ricocheted after hitting the stumps. Many felt it should have been a dead ball.

While India went on to win the match off the last ball courtesy a lofted hit from Ravichandran Ashwin, many Pakistan fans on Twitter protested the two decisions, especially the no–ball call. Here are some reactions from social media.

Brad Hogg @Brad_Hogg #T20worldcup22 Why was no ball not reviewed, then how can it not be a dead ball when Kohli was bowled on a free hit. #INDvPAK Why was no ball not reviewed, then how can it not be a dead ball when Kohli was bowled on a free hit. #INDvPAK #T20worldcup22 https://t.co/ZCti75oEbd

Salaar @caniyaar



#T20WorldCup | #INDvPAK a foot outside the crease, never a no ball. absolute disgrace. a foot outside the crease, never a no ball. absolute disgrace.#T20WorldCup | #INDvPAK https://t.co/rk5BxkusnQ

Arslan Naseer - CBA @ArslanNaseerCBA



BTW wo no ball nahi thi ...



#PakVsInd Great fight Pakistan! Well Played India & Virat Kohli!BTW wo no ball nahi thi ... Great fight Pakistan! Well Played India & Virat Kohli! BTW wo no ball nahi thi ... #PakVsInd

Anas Tipu @teepusahab THAT WAS NOT A NO BALL.



THOSE 3 RUNS AFTER KOHLI WAS BOWLED SHOULDNT BE COUNTED.



WE HAVE BEEN ROBBED. THAT WAS NOT A NO BALL. THOSE 3 RUNS AFTER KOHLI WAS BOWLED SHOULDNT BE COUNTED. WE HAVE BEEN ROBBED.

Osama. @ashaqeens Should not have lost this match, this will hurt for long long time. Kohli absolute brilliant but eventually felt we’re robbed with that no ball call but even then we should have won, congratulations India Should not have lost this match, this will hurt for long long time. Kohli absolute brilliant but eventually felt we’re robbed with that no ball call but even then we should have won, congratulations India

Joy Bhattacharjya @joybhattacharj Well played Pakistan. That no ball decision was touch and go. You were terrific sports. And Virat Kohli's innings redemption is a story we will all tell our grandchildren. Well played Pakistan. That no ball decision was touch and go. You were terrific sports. And Virat Kohli's innings redemption is a story we will all tell our grandchildren.

Taimur Khan Jhagra @Jhagra Well played Pakistan. Congrats to the Indian team.

But that was not a no ball. Let's not decide matches this way. Well played Pakistan. Congrats to the Indian team.But that was not a no ball. Let's not decide matches this way.

Ramiya 2.0 @yehtuhogaaa It wasn't a no ball, umpires are so biased. This is so unfair It wasn't a no ball, umpires are so biased. This is so unfair

Taimoor Zaman @taimoorze HOW WAS THAT A NO BALL HOW WAS THAT A NO BALL https://t.co/m2Ag7FOcId

A. @Ahmadridismo We did not lose, we got robbed.

It was not a no ball, how there can be byes on a freehit after getting bowled. We did not lose, we got robbed. It was not a no ball, how there can be byes on a freehit after getting bowled.

Haider Abbasi @HaiderKAbbasi Kohli pressured the umpire into giving a no ball. This is some high level bullshit. Kohli pressured the umpire into giving a no ball. This is some high level bullshit.

The villager @qaidey In new world of crime this is a no ball In new world of crime this is a no ball https://t.co/3J449ctUda

Ræhan @RehanTCh Claimed a catch that had clearly bounced, no ball called on a shot that was played outside of the crease and 3 runs on a bowled. Hard work to snatch the win, but proud of the boys. Onwards and upwards Claimed a catch that had clearly bounced, no ball called on a shot that was played outside of the crease and 3 runs on a bowled. Hard work to snatch the win, but proud of the boys. Onwards and upwards 🇵🇰

Azan Ahmad @azanahmad257

#PAKvIND No ball given just because Virat Kohli demanded. There was no review No ball given just because Virat Kohli demanded. There was no review 👎#PAKvIND https://t.co/Lu5wYOQs6x

Salaar @caniyaar hang your heads in shame @ICC . absolute shambles, giving a no ball just because the batsman demanded it. hang your heads in shame @ICC. absolute shambles, giving a no ball just because the batsman demanded it.

Kohli lifts India to sensational win over Pakistan

Batting first after losing the toss, Pakistan recovered from a poor start to post a competitive 159/8. In response, India crumbled to 31 for 4. However, a fifth-wicket stand of 113 between Kohli and Hardik Pandya (40 off 37) gave India hope.

Kohli played some sensational shots towards the end to lift the Men in Blue to a famous win. He ended up striking six fours and four sixes in his game-changing performance.

Pakistan fans, though, claimed their team got robbed due to poor umpiring.

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : Do you think the no-ball call was the right one? Yes No 0 votes