IND vs PAK 2022: “No ball given just because Virat Kohli demanded” - Pakistan fans cry foul over controversial call in MCG cliffhanger

The India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 match at the MCG on Sunday, October 23 was expected to a close one. It ended up being an absolute thriller as the Men in Blue chased down 160 courtesy a brilliant innings by Virat Kohli (82* off 53 balls). However, the end of the game was marred by a couple of controversial moments that took some sheen off the match.
India needed 16 runs off the last over. The fourth delivery of the over, bowled by left-arm spinner Mohammad Nawaz, was a high full-toss. Kohli hammered it for a six, and then raised a question about the height of the ball.
The square leg umpire called it a no ball on height, much to the shock of the Pakistan team. The decision was debatable as it was made without having a look at the replays, which pointed out that the decision was an extremely tight one. It could have gone either way if the call had gone upstairs.
That was not all. Kohli was bowled off the free hit delivery, but managed to run three byes as the ball ricocheted after hitting the stumps. Many felt it should have been a dead ball.
While India went on to win the match off the last ball courtesy a lofted hit from Ravichandran Ashwin, many Pakistan fans on Twitter protested the two decisions, especially the no–ball call. Here are some reactions from social media.
Kohli lifts India to sensational win over Pakistan
Batting first after losing the toss, Pakistan recovered from a poor start to post a competitive 159/8. In response, India crumbled to 31 for 4. However, a fifth-wicket stand of 113 between Kohli and Hardik Pandya (40 off 37) gave India hope.
Kohli played some sensational shots towards the end to lift the Men in Blue to a famous win. He ended up striking six fours and four sixes in his game-changing performance.
Pakistan fans, though, claimed their team got robbed due to poor umpiring.
