IND vs PAK 2022: “Teri judai ka gam main she lunga..tuja”- Avesh Khan mercilessly trolled after getting axed from playing XI against Pakistan

India pacer Avesh Khan has been dropped from India’s playing XI for the high-octane Super 4 clash against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday (September 4). The right-arm pacer is reportedly ill and under observation of the BCCI medical staff.

However, Avesh also put in below-par performances in the group stage of the 2022 Asia Cup. The youngster bowled only a couple of overs against Pakistan, giving away 19 runs, while claiming one wicket. He was also slammed for 1/53 by Hong Kong in the group stage match.

Interestingly, fans on Twitter were happy with the change as spinner Ravi Bishnoi replaced Avesh in the Indian playing XI. Here are some of the reactions:

ANI @ANI #AsiaCup #INDvsPAK | Dinesh Karthik and Avesh Khan are not in playing XI #AsiaCup #INDvsPAK | Dinesh Karthik and Avesh Khan are not in playing XI

Abhishek @be_mewadi Fans Reaction after knowing Run Machine Avesh Khan is not playing

Fans Reaction after knowing Run Machine Avesh Khan is not playinghttps://t.co/J4ExOiR7eM

DeepU @KuthaRamp

#INDvsPAK Avesh Khan wondering when, where, why, how he got injured Avesh Khan wondering when, where, why, how he got injured 😂#INDvsPAK https://t.co/zOnP23W5PY

YouAreNoob @DefeatMe_IfCan PoV: Avesh khan to every batsman PoV: Avesh khan to every batsman https://t.co/VHuFSDU2rv

ᗷᕼᗩᓰᖇᗩᐺ @allfather07 #Avesh will not play another International match for India again #aveshkhan #INDvsPAK useless blower ever played for India. #Avesh will not play another International match for India again #aveshkhan #INDvsPAK useless blower ever played for India.

Harshhh! @Harsh_humour Rohit Sharma when Avesh Khan tells him he has a fever. #INDvsPAK Rohit Sharma when Avesh Khan tells him he has a fever. #INDvsPAK https://t.co/7w8wwqzoVq

CinemaCl🎃wn @cinemaclown No Avesh Khan tonight so India actually has a real good chance of winning! #INDvsPAK No Avesh Khan tonight so India actually has a real good chance of winning! #INDvsPAK

B🅰️rle-G @Hero_Zumour Avesh Khan seeing his medical reports which are normal Avesh Khan seeing his medical reports which are normal https://t.co/p8uHdCI1Ic

Avesh Khan was picked ahead of Deepak Chahar in Asia Cup squad

Avesh was picked ahead of Deepak Chahar in the main squad, which had raised many eyebrows. The Delhi Capitals pacer had picked up seven wickets during the recently concluded five-match T20 series in the West Indies, including figures of 3/66 in the fifth and final T20I.

Meanwhile, at the game against Pakistan, Rohit Sharma told Star Sports after losing the toss:

“We would have bowled first, but now we need to play freely and assess a good score on this pitch. Momentum counts in this format, you've to be on the money from the start, not worry about external pressures. Injury is something we can't control, Jadeja has been ruled out and he's back home.”

He added:

“It was a headache to select the playing XI - Hardik comes back. Deepak Hooda gets a game and so does Ravi Bishnoi.”

India (Playing XI): KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravi Bishnoi, Yuzvendra Chahal and Arshdeep Singh.

OUT: Avesh Khan, Dinesh Karthik and R Jadeja (Injured)

India and Pakistan favorites to reach the Asia Cup final

Rohit Sharma and Co. and Babar Azam-led Pakistan are the favorites to reach the 2022 Asia Cup final on Sunday (September 11) regardless of the fact that Pakistan prevailed over India in a tense thriller on Sunday (September 4). They will compete against lower-ranked Sri Lanka and Afghanistan in their other Super 4 games.

India have won the tournament seven times and are the most successful team in the competition.

They won the last two tournaments held T20 and ODI versions in 2016 and 2018, respectively.

Meanwhile, Babar Azam and Co. are chasing their third title. They won the tournament in 2000 under the captaincy of Moeen Khan, while Misbah-ul-Haq led them to their second title in 2012.

