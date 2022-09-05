IND vs PAK 2022: “This too shall pass”- Babar Azam mercilessly trolled on Twitter

Pakistan captain Babar Azam once again failed to deliver against India in their Super Four contest in the ongoing 2022 Asia Cup at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday (September 4).

The right-handed batter departed after making just 14 runs off 10 deliveries as Ravi Bishnoi dismissed him to provide the first breakthrough for the Men in Blue. Babar holed out to Rohit Sharma at mid-wicket in the fourth over as Pakistan were reduced to 22/1 in 3.4 overs while chasing 182 runs.

Azam has, so far, managed to score just 10, 9 and 14 in the last three innings in the ongoing 2022 Asia Cup.

Interestingly, he had smashed three back-to-back half-centuries in the recently concluded ODI series against the Netherlands.

Indian fans on Twitter were overjoyed at the dismissal of the Pakistan captain. On the other hand, their counterparts termed it bad luck for the World No.1 T20I batter. Here are some of the reactions:

VaibhavVashishtha @vaiby110786 @toisports Virat Kohli bad form successfully transferred to Babar Azam @toisports Virat Kohli bad form successfully transferred to Babar Azam

Ashok Bhamla @AshokBhamla Babar Azam world number one player, bhai abhi tak bacho ke sath khla tha #INDvsPAK 🤣🤣🤣 Babar Azam world number one player, bhai abhi tak bacho ke sath khla tha #INDvsPAK 🤣🤣🤣

shanaya @ozilinaa what happened to Babar Azam man what happened to Babar Azam man 😭

. 🇮🇳 @Saffrozeppelin @ArfaSays_ Babar Azam has also been exposed. It's easy to make runs against Zimbabwe. @ArfaSays_ Babar Azam has also been exposed. It's easy to make runs against Zimbabwe.

prajwal Rai @prajwalrai88 Just for Babar Azam world's number one Zimbabwe,Kenya will be added to Asia... 10,9,14 v consistant #INDvPAK Just for Babar Azam world's number one Zimbabwe,Kenya will be added to Asia... 10,9,14 v consistant #INDvPAK

الکاظمی @abdur_rehman26 Babar's father to Virat Kohli

Babar's father to Virat Kohlihttps://t.co/s7K1s4GlAE

Kohli powers India to 181/7 in 20 overs against Babar Azam and Co but Pakistan prevail in another tense thriller

A sensational batting performance from senior Indian batter Virat Kohli took the team’s total to 181/7 in the stipulated 20 overs against Babar Azam-led Pakistan.

The 33-year-old continued his stellar form in the Asia Cup as he scored 60 runs off 44 balls, which included four boundaries and a six. He came in when India were 54/1 in 5.1 overs and steered the Men in Blue’s total to 181/7 in the stipulated 20 overs.

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul also contributed 28 runs each, but the entire batting order failed to live up to their standards, barring Kohli. Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant and Deepak Hooda settled for scores of 13, 14 and 16, respectively.

Shadab Khan was the pick of the bowlers for Pakistan as he scalped a couple of wickets while the rest of the other bowlers settled for one wicket each.

But a 51-ball 71 by Mohammad Rizwan and a late cameo by Asif Ali (16 off 8) helped Pakistan chase down the target with three wickets to spare to put them in pole position in the Super Four points table.

LIVE POLL Q. Do you think India will win the 2022 Asia Cup? Yes No 5 votes so far

Edited by S Chowdhury