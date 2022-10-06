IND vs SA 2022, 1st ODI: Klaasen, Miller fifties lift South Africa to 249 for 4 in 40 overs in rain-reduced match

Heinrich Klaasen (74* off 65) and David Miller (75* off 63) scored excellent half-centuries to guide South Africa to a healthy 249 for 4 in 40 overs in the first ODI against India in Lucknow on Thursday, October 6.

Sent in to bat after losing the toss in a rain-reduced game, South Africa were four down for 110 in the 23rd over. However, Klaasen and Miller featured in an unbeaten 139-run stand for the fifth wicket to lift the visitors.

Klaasen struck six fours and two sixes in his innings, while Miller smashed five fours and three maximums. The latter got early momentum into his innings, lofting Ravi Bishnoi over his head for a maximum in the 25th over. Klaasen hit an inside-out six off Kuldeep Yadav a few overs later to bring up the 50-run stand.

Miller carried on his great form on the tour, tucking Avesh Khan to point for a single to bring up a run-a-ball half-century. In the same over, Klaasen also got his fifty with a couple. He then launched the Indian pacer for a six over extra cover.

India’s fielding let them down as both set batters were given reprieves at the death. At the start of the 37th over, Miller pulled Mohammed Siraj towards deep midwicket. The fielder, Ruturaj Gaikwad, ran in and slid forward, but could not hold on to what would have been an excellent catch.

In the next over, Siraj completely misjudged a skier from Klaasen. Miller punished India by whacking Avesh for four and six off consecutive deliveries in the same over.

Shardul Thakur’s early strikes hurt South Africa

The Proteas got off to a watchful start, but Shardul Thakur (2/35) and Kuldeep (1/39) combined to reduce the opposition to 71 for 3 after 16 overs.

Thakur could have dismissed Janneman Malan in the ninth over, when the South African opener was on 17. However, Shubman Gill dropped a relatively simple catch at slip off an edge.

India did not have to pay a heavy price for the miss as Thakur had it man after Malan had added only five more runs to his score. He was dismissed for a slow 22 off 42, chipping the Team India pacer to midwicket, where Shreyas Iyer took a well-judged catch.

A change in format did not bring any change in luck for struggling Proteas captain Temba Bavuma. Thakur got a fullish delivery to nip back and beat the right-hander’s forward push. Bavuma (eight) was bowled for another single-figure score.

Left-arm spinner Kuldeep then got one to turn in sharply and beat Aiden Markram’s defense. The South African batter was cleaned up for a five-ball duck.

Quinton de Kock was not at his fluent best, but hung on to reach 48. He failed to cross the half-century mark though. The left-hander attempted to reverse sweep a flat delivery from debutant leg-spinner Bishnoi. However, he missed the ball and was trapped in front of the stumps.

Klaasen and Miller then took over and pushed South Africa to an impressive total.

