IND vs SA 2022, 1st ODI: Today's match players list, teams & umpires

While Team India’s T20 World Cup 2022 squad has already left for Australia, the Shikhar Dhawan-led team will take on South Africa in three ODIs at home. The first match of the series will be played at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Thursday, October 6.

A number of Indian players who have been in and out of the white-ball squads in recent times have been picked for the ODIs against the Proteas. Shubman Gill, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, and Ruturaj Gaikwad are all part of the team for the series versus South Africa.

Deepak Chahar, Ravi Bishnoi, and Shreyas Iyer, who have been named as standbys for the T20 World Cup, will also be keen to impress for obvious reasons.

Batter Rajat Patidar and pacer Mukesh Kumar have earned maiden call-ups to the national side on the basis of their impressive domestic performances. They will also be hoping for an opportunity to prove their skills at the top level.

Today's IND vs SA toss result

India have won the toss and have opted to field first. The game has been reduced to 40 overs per side due to a rain delay. Speaking after winning the toss, interim skipper Dhawan said:

“There is a bit of moisture on the wicket and we want to exploit that.”

Dhawan also revealed that Gaikwad will be making his ODI debut today.

IND vs SA: Revised playing conditions

Each team to play 40 overs per side.

Maximum 8 Overs Per Bowler.

Powerplay 1 - 8 overs

Powerplay 2 - 24 Overs

Powerplay 3 - 8 Overs

IND vs SA - Today's match playing XIs

India: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson (w), Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Siraj, Avesh Khan.

South Africa: Janneman Malan, Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi.

India squad: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson (wk), Rajat Patidar, Ishan Kishan, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Yadav, Avesh Khan, Mohammed Siraj, Rahul Tripathi, Mukesh Kumar, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi.

South Africa squad: Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Anrich Nortje, Heinrich Klaasen, Lungi Ngidi, Reeza Hendricks.

IND vs SA - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Jayaraman Madanagopal, Virender Sharma

TV umpire: KN Ananthapadmanabhan

Match Referee: Javagal Srinath

