IND vs SA 2022: 3 players who can pick most wickets in 1st T20I

Team India and South Africa not only have explosive batters on both sides but also some world-class bowlers, who can win games single-handedly for their respective teams.

The stadium in Thiruvananthapuram has hosted just two T20Is, out of which one was shortened due to rain. However, it has been a ground where batters have enjoyed playing their shots due to the even pace and bounce.

The bowlers, therefore, will need to be smart with their line and length and will also need to make use of their variations. On that note, let's take a look at three bowlers who can make a difference with their performances in the first T20I:

#3 Tabraiz Shamsi

Not long ago, Tabraiz Shamsi replaced Imran Tahir in South Africa's T20I team and has quickly gone on to become an important cog in their revolution in the shortest format. He was also the No.1 ranked bowler in T20Is and has that X-factor due to his left-arm wrist-spin.

Quicker through the air and having the ability to turn the ball both ways, Shamsi won't make it easy for the Indian batters to just hit through the line. He is a bowler who can run through the opposition by picking up 3-4 wickets whenever he is in the groove.

So the hosts will definitely need to play Shamsi according to the favorable match-up against him.

#2 Jasprit Bumrah

Australian legend Mark Waugh believes Jasprit Bumrah's versatility makes him a lethal prospect in the shortest format of the game

Let's face it, Jasprit Bumrah didn't have the best of games against Australia on Sunday. For the first time in his T20I career, the 28-year-old conceded more than 50 runs in his spell.

But that doesn't take anything away from the fact that he is still India's best bet when it comes to bowling in different phases of the game. Captain Rohit Sharma might also use Bumrah with the new ball in the absence of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, as he will now have Arshdeep Singh ready for the death overs.

He's most likely shed all the rustiness after the long injury lay-off, and may well dish out a stellar performance against South Africa on Wednesday night.

#1 Axar Patel

Axar Patel against Australia in the T20i series:



4-0-17-3.

2-0-13-2.

4-0-33-3.



- He's been wonderful throughout the series, picked up wickets regularly.

Ravindra Jadeja's injury has been a body blow to India and one may argue that Axar Patel isn't the versatile batter Jadeja is. However, the left-arm spinner from Gujarat has been absolutely sensational with the ball, like a breath of fresh air in what has been an inconsistent Indian bowling attack.

Axar picked up eight wickets in three games against Australia and was also economical, winning the Player of the Series award. He will definitely have his tail up and has shown that he can bowl smartly to left-handers. It will be interesting to see whether he can continue the rich vein of form he is in with the ball.

