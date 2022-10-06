IND vs SA 2022: 3 players who may not play a single ODI this series

Team India will compete in their final assignment prior to the 2022 T20 World Cup by taking on South Africa in a three-match ODI series starting on Thursday (October 6).

The Men in Blue's ODI squad for the series has a great mix of youth and experience. Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer and Sanju Samson will look to make the most of their opportunities. There are a few reliable faces in the bowling department as well in Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar and Mohammed Siraj.

However, with just three ODIs to be played and some heavy competition for places in the squad, a few players might not even get a single game in this series.

Let's have a look at three such players who may not feature in the ODI series against South Africa:

#3 Mukesh Kumar

Mukesh Kumar was one of the most unexpected names to receive a call-up for the series against the Proteas.

He played a key role in Bengal's run to the semifinals of the Ranji Trophy and has been impressive in red-ball cricket over the past few years.

The 28-year-old also delivered a stunning performance with the ball for the Rest of India team in the Irani Trophy and attained even more plaudits. However, his List A numbers aren't that great, which is why quite a few eyebrows were raised when his selection was announced.

Additionally, Mukesh will have Deepak Chahar, Sharul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj and Avesh Khan ahead of him in the pecking order. As a result, he is unlikely to make his debut for India in this series.

#2 Shahbaz Ahmed

Shahbaz Ahmed's all-round performances were key to the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) making it into the playoffs of the 2022 Indian Premier League.

With Ravindra Jadeja injured, some tipped Shahbaz to have an outside chance of making India's T20 World Cup squad. However, Axar Patel's recent run of form effectively shut the door on that possibility.

The all-rounder was also named in the Men in Blue's squad for the ODI series against Zimbabwe and for the T20Is against South Africa. However, he is yet to make his international debut.

Kuldeep Yadav and Ravi Bishnoi are likely to be the first-choice spinners for the hosts against the Proteas. Consequently, Shahbaz may need to wait a bit longer for his India cap.

#1 Ruturaj Gaikwad

Many consider Ruturaj Gaikwad unlucky for not being able to make his ODI debut yet.

Gaikwad enjoyed a sensational Vijay Hazare Trophy last year where he scored four hundreds. He was tipped to make his ODI debut against South Africa in January 2022 in the aftermath of those displays.

Despite traveling with the ODI team ever since, Gaikwad has failed to get game time and that looks set to continue in the upcoming series.

Shikhar Dhawan and an in-form Shubman Gill are likely to open the innings and Gaikwad may have to remain content with staying on the bench for another series.

