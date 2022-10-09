IND vs SA 2022: 3 players who could pick up the most wickets in 2nd ODI

Both Indian and South African bowlers together picked up just nine wickets in the first ODI. However, they would have cherished the conditions in Lucknow as both the pacers as well as the spinners got enough help from the pitch.

The huge partnership of 139 runs between David Miller and Heinrich Klaasen proved to be the difference between the two sides as India couldn't forge a substantial partnership despite the efforts of their lower middle order.

Conditions in Ranchi have historically helped the slower bowlers a bit more than the pacers. However, hitting the right lengths will be crucial. In a game that both teams will be desperate to win, it could well come down to which bowling unit performs better.

On that note, let's take a look at three bowlers who could have a good outing in the second ODI:

#3 Ravi Bishnoi

Ravi Bishnoi has played quite a few T20Is for India, but he made his ODI debut at Lucknow and clearly looked a bit under the pump. The nerves probably got the better of him as he conceded 69 runs in his eight overs and that proved to be really costly for the Men in Blue.

However, he has shown time and again that he is a quick learner and the team management are likely to back him to play a part in Ranchi. Spinners have had success here since the pitch historically tends to get slower as the game progresses.

If Bishnoi can find his groove, he can certainly be more than a handful and help India get back on track in the series.

#2 Kagiso Rabada

ashish kapoor @ashishkapoor15 Kagiso Rabada stuns Shubman Gill with a'Peach' Kagiso Rabada stuns Shubman Gill with a'Peach' https://t.co/e4va4Mwztx

After a rather underwhelming T20I series, Kagiso Rabada showed exactly what he is capable of in the first ODI in Lucknow. The speedster was almost unplayable in his opening spell as he claimed Shubman Gill's wicket and made life very difficult for the likes of Shikhar Dhawan and debutant Ruturaj Gaikwad.

The conditions in Ranchi might not be as helpful as they were in Lucknow. Nevertheless, Rabada can still make things happen by hitting hard lengths and forcing the Indian batters to induce a false stroke. He definitely has confidence under his belt and could have another great outing in the ODI series.

#1 Keshav Maharaj

joe root stan account @SabeehaMajid Who is the best proteas cricketer and why is it keshav Maharaj Who is the best proteas cricketer and why is it keshav Maharaj 😍

Arguably the best bowler from the first ODI was left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj. In his eight overs, Maharaj gave away just 23 runs at an incredible economy rate of 2.9 and also picked up the wicket of Ishan Kishan.

Maharaj got the ball to grip off the pitch and the extra bounce also troubled the batters. Ranchi will be another place where he might love bowling because of how helpful the pitches here have been for spin in the past. He could well play a significant role if South Africa are to wrap up the series tonight.

Poll : 0 votes