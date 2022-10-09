IND vs SA 2022: 3 players who could score the most runs in 2nd ODI

Despite Sanju Samson's best efforts, Team India fell short by nine runs in the first ODI at Lucknow against South Africa. In the rain-affected game, David Miller and Heinrich Klaasen's 139-run stand gave the visitors a more than competitive target of 250 to defend off 40 overs.

Shreyas Iyer and Samson did score 50 and 86* respectively, but the damage was done upfront by the South African pacers. They reduced the Indian score to 51/4 at one point. None of the top-order batters could fire and that would certainly be something they would be keen to address.

South African batters will also expect better batting conditions in Ranchi compared to that in Lucknow. On that note, let's take a look at three players who could be among the runs in the second ODI:

#3 Shikhar Dhawan

Shikhar Dhawan's wicket was a body blow to India in the first ODI as they expected the stand-in captain to lay the foundation for the run-chase. He looked fidgety against Kagiso Rabada and Wayne Parnell and had to depart for just 4 off 16 balls.

However, Dhawan has been a strong character and has often stepped up whenever questions have been raised about his place in the team. He will back himself to score big in Ranchi and help Team India level the series with a crucial win.

#2 Quinton de Kock

Quinton de Kock was gutted when he was dismissed on 48 in the first ODI, trying to play a needless reverse-sweep. He did the hard work of seeing the new ball through and would have backed himself to probably get another hundred against arguably his favorite opposition.

De Kock has an outstanding record against India, having scored 1061 runs in just 17 ODIs at a staggering average of 62.41 with as many as six hundreds. New bowlers might not get much help from the pitch in Ranchi and this could be De Kock's chance to probably get his seventh ODI hundred against the Men in Blue.

#1 Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer played a different role in the last game as he walked out to bat at the No.5 position. However, the vice-captain played an incredible knock of 50(37) and his counter-attack helped the Men in Blue get back into the chase.

Although many question his T20I form, there is no doubt that Shreyas Iyer has been one of the most consistent ODI batters for India of late. In eight matches, he has scored 345 runs with four half-centuries to his name. Iyer will be keen to play an important role in helping the hosts come back into the series.

