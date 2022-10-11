IND vs SA 2022: 3 players who could score the most runs in 3rd ODI

Team India managed to keep the series alive by beating South Africa in the second ODI in Ranchi by seven wickets on October 9.

Batting first, the Proteas managed to score 278/7 in their 50 overs, thanks to significant contributions from Reeza Hendricks (74) and Aiden Markram (79). Mohammed Siraj impressed for the Men in Blue, picking up 3/38 from his 10 overs.

The visitors also got off to a good start in the second innings, dismissing both the Indian openers relatively early. However, Shreyas Iyer (113 not out) and Ishan Kishan (93) stitched up a match-winning 161-run partnership as the Men in Blue cruised to a seven-wicket win.

The two teams will clash in the series decider at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Tuesday (October 11). They notably played a T20I at the same venue earlier this year. On that occasion, South Africa won a high-scoring game in which 423 runs were scored in 39.1 overs.

The ground dimensions will aid the batters, who can clear the boundary easily and we could have another run-fest on the cards in the final ODI of the three-match series.

On that note, let's take a look at three players who could have a great game in Delhi with the bat:

#3 David Miller | South Africa

David Miller is one of the most in-form players in the South African batting line-up at the moment. He scored a fine hundred in the third T20I against India in Indore and followed it up with a fantastic, unbeaten 75 in the first ODI between the two teams.

Miller is yet to be dismissed in the series, but will be disappointed as he couldn't give the South African innings the desired finish in the second ODI. He has already played a blinder in Delhi this year against India, smashing an unbeaten 64 of just 31 balls in a T20I contest. The left-hander was named the Player of the Match on that occasion.

With good memories of this ground, Miller could produce a match-winning knock for the Proteas, who desperately need a win. Should they fall to a defeat, their hopes of direct qualification into next year's ODI World Cup will be in serious peril.

#2 Shreyas Iyer | India

While many have questioned his place in the T20 World Cup squad, there is no doubt whatsoever about Shreyas Iyer's performances in ODIs. He continues to be incredibly consistent, having already scored 12 fifties and a couple of hundreds in his short career so far.

Iyer's unbeaten 113 off 111 balls in Ranchi was an innings of great character and he ensured he took the team over the line. Many believe he is now simply undroppable now from the ODI setup. It will be interesting to see how Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul fit into this Indian middle-order when they return if Iyer continues in the same vein.

The Mumbai batter has scored 163 runs this series already and will be confident of getting another big score under his belt in Delhi.

#1 Sanju Samson | India

Cricket🏏 Lover @CricCrazyV Another day another appreciation tweet for Sanju Samson. When Kishan got out he came and didn't took much risks played decently and when he got set smashed a amazing shot against Rabada. Appreciation because Sanju is not known to play like this but he is improving regularly Another day another appreciation tweet for Sanju Samson. When Kishan got out he came and didn't took much risks played decently and when he got set smashed a amazing shot against Rabada. Appreciation because Sanju is not known to play like this but he is improving regularly 👏

Sanju Samson has quietly gone about his business in ODIs and has repaid the faith shown in him as a lower middle order batter.

It is never easy for someone who naturally bats in the top-order to come later in the innings and finish games consistently. But Samson has done that admirably in the first two games of this series, racking up 116 runs, and is yet to be dismissed.

In just eight ODIs, the Kerala batter has scored 292 runs at a fantastic average of 73. Samson has also played extensively in Delhi. He will back himself to get a big score and help the hosts win the series.

