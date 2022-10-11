IND vs SA 2022, 3rd ODI: Indian bowlers dominate as South Africa are bundled out for 99

Team India’s bowlers came up with a terrific effort to clean up South Africa for only 99 in 27.1 overs after winning the toss and fielding first in the third ODI in Delhi on Tuesday, October 11. Kuldeep Yadav claimed 4/18 in 4.1 overs, while Washington Sundar (2/15), Mohammed Siraj (2/17), and Shahbaz Ahmed (2/32) also made significant contributions.

Off-spinner Sundar struck early for India. He sent back Quinton de Kock (six) in the third over as the left-hander slashed a delivery straight to short third man. Reeza Hendricks got an lbw decision off Avesh Khan’s bowling overturned using the DRS early in his innings. However, South Africa lost Janneman Malan (15) at the other end. The opener mistimed a pull off Siraj and was caught in the deep.

Hendricks (three off 21) struggled for momentum and eventually became Siraj’s second victim. He too fell to a short delivery, miscuing one to short fine leg. Hendricks’ dismissal left South Africa in massive strife at 26 for three after 10 overs.

Things got worse for the visitors in the decider as Ahmed bowled a beauty to dismiss Aiden Markram (nine). The left-arm spinner got one to pitch on middle and induced the edge, with the keeper doing the rest.

South Africa were five down for 66 when stand-in skipper David Miller was bowled for seven. The left-hander tried to block a fullish delivery from Sundar, but the ball sneaked through the gap between bat and pad. Kuldeep joined the wicket-taking gang by cleaning up Andile Phehlukwayo (five) with a length delivery that spun back in.

No resistance from South Africa’s tail

While wickets were falling around him, Heinrich Klaasen held one end up for his 34. His vigil ended when he missed his cut and was bowled by Ahmed. Kuldeep then claimed two wickets off consecutive deliveries in the 26th over.

The left-arm spinner first trapped Bjorn Fortuin (one) in front of the stumps with a full delivery. On the very next ball, he beat Anrich Nortje’s (0) defense and castled him with one that came in.

Kuldeep finished with a four-fer as Marco Jansen (14) slog-swept the left-arm spinner, only to be caught at deep square leg.

