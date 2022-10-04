IND vs SA 2022, 3rd T20I: Today's match players list, teams & umpires

With the series already in the bag, Team India will look to complete a whitewash of South Africa when they take on the Proteas in the third and final T20I at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on Tuesday, October 4. The game will be significant for the Men in Blue since it will be their last T20I encounter before they head to Australia for the T20 World Cup.
With Virat Kohli and KL Rahul rested for the Indore T20I, there will be some changes in Team India's playing XI for the dead rubber. Both Kohli and Rahul displayed good form in the series, but it is Suryakumar Yadav who has been the standout performer for the hosts with the willow. In the previous game, he hammered 61 off just 22 balls.
While the batting looks in great shape, Team India’s death bowling remains a major concern. Arshdeep Singh went for 62 in his four overs in Guwahati, while Harshal Patel conceded 45. With Jasprit Bumrah being ruled out and Bhuvneshwar Kumar also struggling, India’s bowling department for the T20 World Cup looks like their weak link for now.
Today's IND vs SA toss result
India have won the toss and have opted to bowl first. Speaking about the decision, skipper Rohit Sharma said:
“It's a very high scoring ground. I feel the pitch won't change a lot, so it would be nice to know what target is in front of us.”
The Men in Blue have made three changes to their playing XI. Kohli and Rahul have been rested, as reported earlier. Arshdeep misses out due to some issues with his back. He has been rested as a precautionary measure. Shreyas Iyer, Umesh Yadav, and Mohammed Siraj are in.
For South Africa, Anrich Nortje has been rested and Dwaine Pretorius comes in.
IND vs SA - Today's match playing XIs
India: Rohit Sharma (c), Rishabh Pant (w), Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj
South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock (w), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi
Today's IND vs SA match players list
India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shahbaz Ahmed.
South Africa squad: Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Reeza Hendricks, Dwaine Pretorius, Heinrich Klaasen.
IND vs SA - Today's match umpires
On-field umpires: Jayaraman Madanagopal, Virender Sharma
TV umpire: Anil Chaudhary
Match Referee: Javagal Srinath