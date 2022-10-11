IND vs SA 2022: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi pitch history and ODI records

Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium will play host to the third match of the ODI series between India and South Africa today. The two teams have won a game each in this three-match ICC Cricket World Cup Super League series. The winner of the Delhi ODI will take home the trophy.

South Africa started as the favorites to win this series, having beaten a full-strength Indian squad by 3-0 earlier this year. However, the Proteas have struggled to keep a second-string Indian team down in this series. After a close win in Lucknow, the Rainbow Nation lost to the Men in Blue by seven wickets in Ranchi.

Before the final ODI of the series gets underway at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, here's a look at some vital stats and numbers you need to know from previous matches hosted by this venue.

Arun Jaitley Stadium ODI stats

ODI matches played: 25.

Matches won by teams batting first: 12.

Matches won by teams batting second: 12.

Matches Tied: 0.

Matches Abandoned: 1.

Highest individual score: 145 - Ricky Ponting (AUS) vs. Zimbabwe, 1998.

Best bowling figures: 6/27 - Kemar Roach (WI) vs. Netherlands, 2011.

Highest team score: 330/8 - West Indies vs. Netherlands, 2011.

Lowest team score: 115 - Netherlands vs. West Indies, 2011.

Highest successful run chase: 281/4 - India vs. Sri Lanka, 1982.

Average 1st innings score: 235.

Arun Jaitley Stadium last ODI match

The last time Delhi hosted an ODI match was back in 2019. It was the series decider of the India vs Australia series. The five-match series stood level at 2-2 before the final game in Delhi. Australia beat India by 35 runs to win the series.

Usman Khawaja's ton helped the visitors score 272 runs in the first innings. Chasing 273 for a win, the Men in Blue lost all their wickets for 237 runs.

19 wickets fell in that ODI match, with spinners picking up seven of them. A total of nine sixes were hit by the two teams that day.

