IND vs SA 2022: “1 over mein birthday party shuru aur over” - Twitterati react as Rishabh Pant smacks Lungi Ngidi for 20 runs and then gets out

Team India’s wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant was dismissed for 27 off 14 balls in the third T20I against South Africa in Indore on Tuesday, October 4, as the hosts stumbled while chasing 228.

The aggressive left-handed batter, who turned 25 on Tuesday, opened the batting for India with KL Rahul being rested. The Men in Blue needed a big contribution from him after skipper Rohit Sharma was dismissed for a duck, bowled by Kagiso Rabada. Shreyas Iyer also perished cheaply, trapped lbw by Wayne Parnell for one.

In the fifth over of the innings, Pant gave Team India hope by clobbering Proteas pacer Lungi Ngidi for two sixes and as many fours. However, immediately after smashing a maximum over deep third-man, he was dismissed on the very next delivery.

Pant was foxed by a good length delivery as Ngidi rolled his fingers over it. The southpaw tried to check his stroke, but only managed to chip the ball to cover-point, where Tristan Stubbs took a good low catch.

Indian fans on Twitter were exasperated as the birthday boy once again flattered to deceive.

Here are some reactions from the micro-blogging site to Pant’s dismissal:

Paida Murembwa @MurembwaP you had already punished Ngidi why lose your wicket like that 🫶🏿 #INDvSA Lol Pant was that necessaryyou had already punished Ngidi why lose your wicket like that🫶🏿 #INDvSA Lol Pant was that necessary 😂😂😂you had already punished Ngidi why lose your wicket like that🙌🙌🫶🏿😭🇮🇳❤️

TeeNaIshe @VeeTnash 🤷‍♂️🤦‍♂️ @MurembwaP I was disappointed, way too soft of a dismissal for Pant's calibre, last ball of the over, having hit Ngidi for 20🤷‍♂️🤦‍♂️ @MurembwaP I was disappointed, way too soft of a dismissal for Pant's calibre, last ball of the over, having hit Ngidi for 20😢🤷‍♂️🤦‍♂️

🔁 @Tutterdotcom



#INDvSA #INDvsSA Never knew Ngidi has a bunny , gets Rishab Pant yet again with a soft dismissal Never knew Ngidi has a bunny , gets Rishab Pant yet again with a soft dismissal #INDvSA #INDvsSA

cricketologist @cricketologistt



#BCCI #RishabhPant #INDvsSAT20I Pant smashes Ngidi for 20 runs and then throws his wicket away... Pant smashes Ngidi for 20 runs and then throws his wicket away... #BCCI #RishabhPant #INDvsSAT20I

Mr_feiz_17 @Apka_Apna_JEEJU #INDvsSA Rishabh Pant ne NGIDI ke 1 over mein birthday party shuru ki aur ussi over over mein over bhi kar di Rishabh Pant ne NGIDI ke 1 over mein birthday party shuru ki aur ussi over over mein over bhi kar di 😢 #INDvsSA

Crictalk @crictalkin

4 0 6 4 6 W

#INDvSA #BCCI Pant vs Ngidi! Quite an exciting over4 0 6 4 6 W Pant vs Ngidi! Quite an exciting over4 0 6 4 6 W#INDvSA #BCCI

Soorya Sesha @sooryasesha7 Can never forget who Lungi Ngidi's 50th T20I scalp is now. One for the quizmasters in fact! #INDvSA Can never forget who Lungi Ngidi's 50th T20I scalp is now. One for the quizmasters in fact! #INDvSA

AB @AB_Singh7 20 runs and a wicket! This is peak CSK Lungi Ngidi. 20 runs and a wicket! This is peak CSK Lungi Ngidi.

Mohit Katta @MohitKattaC1733 Proper IPL2022 knock from Pant.



Agression and Intent but not carrying on to a huge score.



Looks good whenever he comes out to bat in PP.



Uno where he should be batting post this T20WC with Rohit, most probably retiring from the format. Proper IPL2022 knock from Pant.Agression and Intent but not carrying on to a huge score.Looks good whenever he comes out to bat in PP.Uno where he should be batting post this T20WC with Rohit, most probably retiring from the format.

Rishabh Pant Stan @Siddharth_ICT Well played Pant. We need electrifying start like this. You shown your intent and you got out. You played for the team. You chose to play for the team not for yourself while your place is in denger that's why I am fan of you. Proud to be your fan. #RishabhPant Well played Pant. We need electrifying start like this. You shown your intent and you got out. You played for the team. You chose to play for the team not for yourself while your place is in denger that's why I am fan of you. Proud to be your fan. #RishabhPant

Team India collapse in huge chase after Pant, Karthik blitz

Set to chase an imposing 228, built around Rilee Rossouw’s 48-ball 100, Team India crumbled to 120 for eight in the 13th over. After Rohit and Shreyas perished cheaply, the keeper-batter duo of Pant and Dinesh Karthik (46 off 21) lifted the hosts’ hopes with a third-wicket stand of 43.

However, after Pant’s dismissal Karthik also fell with India’s score at 78 at the end of the seventh over. Karthik clubbed four fours and as many sixes before being bowled by Keshav Maharaj, attempting a fancy reverse scoop.

Suryakumar Yadav (eight) and Axar Patel (nine) also fell for single-digit scores, while Harshal Patel was dismissed for 17 as India slumped to 114 for seven. They were eight down when Ravichandran Ashwin (two) presented an easy catch to long-on off Maharaj’s bowling.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far