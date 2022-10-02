IND vs SA 2022: "Don't think India will carry out any changes in the batting unit" - Wasim Jaffer ahead of second T20

Former India opener Wasim Jaffer feels the Men in Blue have found a settled batting unit ahead of the second T20I against South Africa on Sunday. Hence, he expects no changes for the fixture in Guwahati.

India sealed an eight-wicket victory in the first T20I against South Africa in Thiruvananthapuram, thanks largely to their bowling performance. The hosts bowled the Proteas out for 106 and chased the total down in 16.4 overs.

That Winning Feeling! #TeamIndia begin the T20I series with a superb win in Thiruvananthapuram.

Speaking on ESPN Cricinfo's Timeout, Jaffer said he expects the same top four to take the field in the T20 World Cup, saying:

"I don't think India will carry out any changes in the batting unit because the top four is almost going to be the same for the T20 World Cup in Australia. Hence, I don't see the need to amend it."

The likes of Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, and Suryakumar Yadav occupied the top fouer slots in the T20 series against Australia. Kohli, who is the second-highest run-getter in T20Is, will be integral to India's chances in Australia.

"You shouldn't bench your in-form player" - Wasim Jaffer wants South Africa to include Reeza Hendricks

Reeza Hendricks. (Image Credits: Getty)

The 31-Test veteran cast doubts on Temba Bavuma's spot and said he expects the Proteas skipper to drop down the order. Jaffer added that he feels the visitors might swap Tristan Stubbs with Reeza Hendricks and open with the latter.

"Maybe, yes. Since Bavuma is the captain, he will play and there's no doubt about that. They may drop Tristan Stubbs and open with Reeza Hendricks and Bavuma could slide down the order. It might happen because you shouldn't bench your in-form player as a huge event is on the horizon. The way Hendricks has been performing, it's important to include him."

Hendricks was the leading run-getter in the three-match T20 series in England. He finished with 180 runs at 60 with three half-centuries.

The Proteas opened with Quinton de Kock and Bavuma in the first game against India, with both of them registering single-figure scores.

