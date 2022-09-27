IND vs SA 2022: Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram pitch history and T20I records

The three-match T20I series between India and South Africa will begin on Wednesday (September 28) evening at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram.

Both nations played a five-match T20I series in June earlier this year, which ended in a 2-2 draw. With the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 approaching, both India and South Africa will try to gain as much momentum as possible heading into the mega event.

The Men in Blue will enter this series on the back of a 2-1 T20I series win against Australia. Meanwhile, South Africa are on a four-match winning streak in T20 heading into the first T20I against India.

Thiruvananthapuram looks set to host a cracker of a contest tomorrow. Before the game gets underway, here's a look at some important stats and numbers you need to know from the previous matches played at the Greenfield International Stadium.

Greenfield International Stadium T20I stats

T20I matches played: 2.

Matches won by teams batting first: 1.

Matches won by teams batting second: 1.

Matches Tied: 0.

Highest individual score: 67* - Lendl Simmons (WI) vs. India, 2019.

Best bowling figures: 2/9 - Jasprit Bumrah (IND) vs. New Zealand, 2017.

Highest team score: 173/2 - West Indies vs. India, 2019.

Lowest team score (in 20-over matches): 170/7 - India vs. West Indies, 2019.

Highest successful run chase: 173/2 - West Indies vs. India, 2019.

Average 1st innings score (in 20-over matches): 170.

Greenfield International Stadium last match

Thiruvananathapuram has hosted two T20I matches. The first was a shortened eight-overs-a-side contest due to rain.

In 2019, India and West Indies played a full 20-over contest at this venue, with the Windies winning by eight wickets on that occasion. The Men in Blue scored 170 runs in their 20 overs, riding on a 30-ball 54 from Shivam Dube. In reply, Lendl Simmons' half-century guided the Men in Maroon home.

A total of 17 sixes were hit across the two innings of the match. Both teams lost nine combined wickets, with spinners accounting for five of them.

