IND vs SA 2022: Head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know before India vs South Africa 2nd ODI

The second ODI of the India vs South Africa series will take place at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi on Sunday, October 9. South Africa lead the series by 1-0, having won the first ODI by nine runs in Lucknow on Thursday, October 6.

The Shikhar Dhawan-led Indian team will have to bring their 'A' game to the table to ensure that the India vs South Africa series is alive ahead of the final ODI in Delhi.

South Africa will start as the favorites on paper, but the hosts almost beat them in Lucknow, showing that the young Indian players have got what it takes to beat the in-form Proteas.

Before the second ODI of this India vs South Africa series, here's a look at the head-to-head record of the two countries.

IND vs SA 2022: India vs South Africa head-to-head record

South Africa lead the head-to-head record in ODIs against India by 50-35. The two teams have met in 88 ODIs thus far. Three of them ended without producing a result.

Last 5 India vs South Africa ODI match results

South Africa have not lost a single ODI against India since the 2019 Cricket World Cup. The Proteas are on a four-match winning streak against the Men in Blue in the 50-over format.

SA (249/4) beat IND (240/8) by 9 runs, Oct 6, 2022 SA (287) beat IND (283) by 4 runs, Jan 23, 2022 SA (288/3) beat IND (287/6) by 7 wickets, Jan 21, 2022 SA (296/4) beat IND (265/8) by 31 runs, Jan 19, 2022 IND (230/4) beat SA (227/9) by 6 wickets, Jun 5, 2019

Last 5 ODI match results of India at JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi

India have a 2-2 win-loss record in ODIs at the JSCA International Stadium Complex. Notably, the Men in Blue have not won a 50-over game in Ranchi since 2014.

AUS (313/5) beat IND (281) by 32 runs, Mar 8, 2019 NZ (260/7) beat IND (241) by 19 runs, Oct 26, 2016 IND (288/7) beat SL (286/8) by 3 wickets, Nov 16, 2014 IND (157/3) beat ENG (155) by 7 wickets, Jan 19, 2013

Last 5 ODI match results of South Africa at JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi

South Africa have never played an ODI game at the JSCA International Stadium Complex before. It will be interesting to see how the Proteas perform in Ranchi tomorrow.

