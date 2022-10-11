IND vs SA 2022: Head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know before India vs South Africa 3rd ODI

The third ODI of the India vs South Africa series will take place today in Delhi. The two teams have won one game each in the three-match series so far. The Proteas will be keen to win the series decider and gain 10 points in the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League points table.

Meanwhile, the Indian team has the momentum on their side, and the young squad will look to end the home season on a winning note. Not many fans gave India a chance at the start of the series as the Proteas had named a full-strength team for this series. Still, India dominated South Africa in Ranchi and almost pulled off a win in Lucknow.

Ahead of the series decider in Delhi, here's a look at the head-to-head stats between India and South Africa.

IND vs SA 2022: India vs South Africa head-to-head record

Despite losing the last ODI against India, South Africa enjoy a big lead of 50-36 in the ODI head-to-head record against the Men in Blue. India will look to reduce the gap in Delhi.

Last 5 India vs South Africa ODI match results

South Africa lead the head-to-head record in the last five matches by 4-1. The Ranchi ODI marked South Africa's first ODI defeat against India since the 2019 Cricket World Cup.

Here are the results of the last five ODI matches between the two nations:

IND (282/3) beat SA (278/7) by 7 wickets, Oct 9, 2022 SA (249/4) beat IND (240/8) by 9 runs, Oct 6, 2022 SA (287) beat IND (283) by 4 runs, Jan 23, 2022 SA (288/3) beat IND (287/6) by 7 wickets, Jan 21, 2022 SA (296/4) beat IND (265/8) by 31 runs, Jan 19, 2022

Last 5 ODI match results of India at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

India have won three of their last five ODIs at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, but fans should note that the Men in Blue have not won an ODI on this ground since 2014.

Here are the results of India's last five ODI matches at this ground:

AUS (272/9) beat IND (237) by 35 runs, Mar 13, 2019 NZ (242/9) beat IND (236) by 6 runs, Oct 20, 2016 IND (263/7) beat WI (215) by 48 runs, Oct 11, 2014 IND (167) beat PAK (157) by 10 runs, Jan 6, 2013 IND (238/2) beat ENG (237) by 8 wickets, Oct 17, 2011

Last 5 ODI match results of South Africa at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

Interestingly, Delhi has never hosted an India vs South Africa ODI before. South Africa have played only one ODI match in Delhi. They beat the West Indies team by seven wickets in that contest.

SA (223/3) beat WI (222) by 7 wickets, Feb 24, 2011

Which team will win the India vs South Africa ODI series? Share your views in the comments box below.

Poll : 0 votes