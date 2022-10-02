IND vs SA 2022: “If Team India’s entire World Cup campaign is centered on winning the toss, it’s a big worry” - Aakash Chopra

Former cricketer Aakash Chopra reckons that Team India are banking too much on winning the toss with regard to their preparations for the T20 World Cup. He questioned India’s decision to chase after winning the toss in recent games, knowing very well that defending scores is their weak point.

The Men in Blue were knocked out of the Asia Cup after failing to defend decent totals against Pakistan and Sri Lanka in the Super 4 stage. They went down to Australia as well in the first T20I in Mohali, despite posting 200-plus on the board while batting first.

Team India clinched the series by winning the next two games. They won the toss and bowled first on both occasions. Even in the opening T20I against South Africa, they won by chasing.

Reflecting on India’s preparation for the T20 World Cup, Chopra said on his YouTube channel:

“Defending is a major issue for India. They failed to defend against Pakistan and Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup and the 1st T20I against Australia. After that, they have won tosses and chased totals.

"But if they keep fielding first, they might suffer when the toss doesn’t go their way. If Team India’s entire World Cup campaign is centered on winning the toss, that’s a big worry.”

Looking back at how the toss affected India’s performance during last year’s T20 World Cup in the UAE, Chopra added:

“Even during the previous World Cup, India lost the toss against Pakistan and New Zealand. That was game, set and match. They were out of the tournament. There was dew in the UAE, but there won’t be dew in Australia.

"And there was no dew in the Asia Cup as well. When will India prepare for Bumrah’s possible absence and losing the toss? That is the big question.”

Team India were thumped by 10 and eight wickets by Pakistan and New Zealand, respectively, in last year’s T20 World Cup. They failed to make the semi-finals despite winning their remaining matches.

“Batting is doing well” - Aakash Chopra on positives for Team India ahead of T20 World Cup

Looking at the positives for Team India heading into the T20 World Cup, Chopra opined that the batting department is doing a good job. He said:

“If we look at India’s overall World Cup preparations, their batting is doing well. When Hardik Pandya comes in for Rishabh Pant, the batting will get stronger. Axar Patel is also scoring runs, so there are no worries as such."

Pandya is not part of the ongoing T20I series against South Africa. He is at the NCA for conditioning-related work.

