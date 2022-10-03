IND vs SA 2022: “Don’t think India has any other option” - Wasim Jaffer against changes in bowling despite death-over woes

Wasim Jaffer reckons that Team India cannot risk making changes to their bowling department despite their struggles in the death overs. According to the former opener, with the T20 World Cup just days away, the Men in Blue have no option but to back the pacers they have picked.

Although India beat South Africa by 16 runs in the second T20I in Guwahati on Sunday, October 2, their bowling failed to impress again. Defending a total of 237, they allowed the Proteas to reach 221 as David Miller cracked a stupendous hundred (106* off 47), while Quinton de Kock remained unbeaten on 69 off 48.

Miller and De Kock added an unbroken 174 runs for the fourth wicket, but the hosts emerged victorious on the might of their batting prowess. Speaking after the match, Jaffer admitted that India’s bowling, especially at the death, is a major concern. He told ESPNcricinfo:

“The death bowling (is a concern). Harshal (Patel) is struggling again. Arshdeep (Singh) had an off day, bowling 2-3 no balls and going for over 60. But I don’t think India has any other option. They’ve got to stick with them and just back them. So close to the tournament (T20 World Cup), you don’t want to chop and change.”

While Arshdeep went for 62 runs in his four overs in the second T20I, Harshal conceded 45. Deepak Chahar was India’s most impressive bowler with figures of 0/24 from his four overs, which included a maiden. Praising Chahar, Jaffer said:

“I thought India bowled really well in the powerplay. Deepak Chahar was a standout. That 16th (17th) over that he bowled would have given him a lot of confidence that he can bowl in the death. He showed good variations.”

Chahar, who usually doesn’t bowl at the death, came on to bowl the 17th over of the innings. He did a good job against Miller and De Kock, conceding only eight runs.

“Probably Shami is the only one they can think of” - Wasim Jaffer on India’s bowling options

Admitting that the Men in Blue need to show significant improvement in the death overs when it comes to their bowling, Jaffer added that India could think about Mohammed Shami. He opined:

“Probably Shami is the only one they can think of (with the T20 World Cup in mind). But India need to do better in that department (death overs). If at all anything is a gray area for India, it’s the death bowling, which is struggling.”

Shami is among the standbys in Team India’s T20 World Cup squad. Having recently tested negative for COVID-19, the pacer has resumed bowling in the nets.

