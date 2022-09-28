IND vs SA 2022: "It is important to have clarity to bounce back after being hit for a few runs" - Arshdeep Singh credits the support staff and captain for giving him a clear role

Arshdeep Singh outlined the importance of clarity behind a certain role within the team and how it helps to overcome setbacks ahead of the first T20I against South Africa on Wednesday, September 28. The left-arm seamer returns for the T20I series against the Proteas after missing the recently concluded T20Is against Australia.

The Punjab-born pacer has primarily been slotted into the side for his ability to bowl in death overs. While he possesses a solid yorker and uses the angles well, he has also been an asset with the new ball for skipper Rohit Sharma.

With his innate ability to swing the ball back into the right-hander, he has had a good start to his career in national colors.

Stating that enjoying match situations during practice sessions has helped him execute his plans at the death, Arshdeep Singh said ahead of the first T20I between India and South Africa:

"It is important to have clarity to bounce back after being hit for a few runs. The support staff and the captain have given me clarity that I will be bowling in the death, so I specifically work on that during practice and try to execute them in the match."

He continued:

"If you try to introduce match situations in practice, enjoy them and make a clear plan, then I guess you can easily execute it in the match as well."

Arshdeep was last seen in the Asia Cup 2022, where he bowled a couple of tight overs in the Super 4 stage.

While his role has been clear since his debut, the left-arm pacer feels that adaptability is the key to meeting the game's demands. He said:

"I guess the key for every bowler is to become adaptable and try to step up to the demands of the team. My motive is to try to bowl well in whatever situation the team finds themselves in, and try to execute the plans given to me, and give my best for my team."

The youngster has a handful of matches to stake his claim for the third seamer's spot for the T20 World Cup 2022.

"I am very happy to get the opportunity to represent India at the World Cup" - Arshdeep Singh

A stellar campaign in the Indian Premier League (IPL 2022) helped Arshdeep Singh earn a call-up to the national senior side.

Following a fruitful debut tour of England, he marked a good series against the West Indies which led to him sealing a spot in India's T20 World Cup 2022 squad.

Stating that it is every young cricketer's dream to partake in the World Cup for the nation, Arshdeep said:

"Every youngster prepares to play for India and World Cup is the biggest platform of them all. I am very happy to get the opportunity to represent India at the World Cup."

Arshdeep returned to India's playing XI as the hosts elected to field first in the series-opener against South Africa at the Greenfield Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. Deepak Chahar also found a place in the side with Jasprit Bumrah ruled out of the contest due to a back niggle.

Will the young pacer make an impression in the first T20I against the Proteas? Let us know what you think.

