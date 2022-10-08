IND vs SA 2022: JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi pitch history and ODI records

India will take on South Africa in the second ODI of their three-match series tomorrow (October 9) at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi. The match will start at 1:30 PM IST.

The Proteas gained a 1-0 lead in the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League series against India with a nine-run victory in the first ODI in Lucknow. The side will be keen to secure a series win and add 10 more points to their Super League tally by winning the Ranchi ODI.

Meanwhile, the Shikhar Dhawan-led outfit will aim to level the series. Fans should witness a cracker of a contest in Ranchi tomorrow. Before the match gets underway, here's a look at some important stats and numbers you need to know from previous ODIs hosted by the JSCA International Stadium Complex.

JSCA International Stadium Complex ODI stats

ODI matches played: 5.

Matches won by teams batting first: 2.

Matches won by teams batting second: 2.

Matches Tied: 0.

Matches Abandoned: 1.

Highest individual score: 139 - Virat Kohli (IND) vs. Sri Lanka, 2014.

Best bowling figures: 4/73 - Ajantha Mendis (SL) vs. India, 2014.

Highest team score: 313/5 - Australia vs. India, 2019.

Lowest team score: 155 - England vs. India, 2013.

Highest successful run chase: 288/7 - Sri Lanka vs. India, 2014.

Average 1st innings score: 262.

JSCA International Stadium Complex last ODI match

In the last ODI at this venue, Australia beat India by 32 runs. Usman Khawaja and Virat Kohli scored a hundred in that game. India won the toss and opted to field first. Khawaja's century powered the visitors to a 313-run total in the first innings.

Chasing 314 for a win, India lost all their wickets for 281 runs. Kohli top-scored with a 123-run knock. A total of 15 wickets fell in that ODI, with spinners accounting for seven of them. The batters smashed 11 sixes in 98.2 overs.

