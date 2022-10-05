IND vs SA 2022: “You should be using him at the top, but at which position?” - Makhaya Ntini on Rishabh Pant conundrum for Team India

Former South African fast bowler Makhaya Ntini reckons that if Rishabh Pant finds a place in Team India’s playing XI in T20Is, he should bat at the top of the order. However, he admitted that things will be tricky for the management since the top order has big names and pushing Pant up would also mean Hardik Pandya having to go further down the order.

With KL Rahul and Virat Kohli being rested for the 3rd T20I against South Africa in Indore on Tuesday (October 4), Team India sent Pant out to open with skipper Rohit Sharma. The keeper-batter dazzled briefly, before being dismissed for 27 off 14 balls.

Pant’s missed opportunity coincided with a 49-run loss for the hosts as they were held to 178 in a chase of 228. Speaking after the game, Ntini shared his thoughts on Pant’s place in Team India’s T20I XI, keeping the T20 World Cup in mind. He told ESPNcricinfo:

“It was the first time we saw Pant bat (in the series). Which position will he be suitable at? That’s another question, knowing that you have got so much batting when it comes to the Indian line-up. He went in and opened the batting, but didn’t do much.

“They need to be very careful because (Hardik) Pandya is also coming back. Where do they put Pant? That’s the thing they need to be very careful of. You should be using him at the top, but at which position? Would you send Pant at No. 3 and Kohli at No. 4 - what will you do? There are so many questions.”

The gloveman, who celebrated his 25th birthday on Tuesday, slammed Lungi Ngidi for two fours and as many sixes in the 5th over of India’s chase. However, he was out, caught at cover-point, off the last ball of the same over.

“It would have gone for 3-0” - Wasim Jaffer reckons Team India should have played full-strength team

Reacting to Team India’s defeat in Indore, former opener Wasim Jaffer opined that the hosts should not have rested Kohli and Rahul. Sharing his thoughts on India’s experiments for the dead rubber, he said:

“I would have gone for the full team because there is plenty of rest coming ahead. It would have gone for 3-0. I don’t think it was an above par score on this pitch. Even though most of the top order failed, India scored at 10 or more. I wouldn’t have rested (key players).”

Chasing 228, India lost half their side for 86 despite Dinesh Karthik’s blazing 21-ball 46. Deepak Chahar (31 off 17) and Umesh Yadav (20* off 17) played handy knocks to reduce the margin of defeat.

