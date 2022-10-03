IND vs SA 2022: "If they do not score so many runs, they find themselves in trouble" - Salman Butt on Team India's lackluster bowling in 2nd T20I

Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt has stated that Team India’s death-overs bowling is a massive cause for concern for the Men in Blue. He opined that India’s terrific batting enabled them to win the 2nd T20I against South Africa on Sunday (October 2) but added that the bowling woes need to be sorted out.

In a high-scoring match in Guwahati, India beat South Africa by 16 runs to clinch the three-match series 2-0. Batting first after losing the toss, the hosts put up an imposing 237 for 3. In response, the Proteas made 221 for 3.

South Africa were 47 for 3 in the seventh over of the chase. However, David Miller (106* off 47) and Quinton de Kock (69* off 48) added an unbroken 174 for the fourth wicket in a terrific batting display. Sharing his thoughts on Team India’s bowling woes, Butt said on his YouTube channel:

“If they do not score so many runs, they find themselves in trouble. India have a problem in the bowling. At the start, they are good. They hit the tried and tested areas and trouble batters in the initial 3-4 overs. However, when batters launch an onslaught, it becomes clear that death-overs bowling is the most dangerous area for India.”

Taking a dig at an analyst who claimed India’s bowlers will do better in Australia during the T20 World Cup since the grounds would be bigger, he added:

“I heard an expert saying that India’s bowling will not be the same in Australia because the grounds would be bigger. But it will be the same for the batters as well. Because India’s bowling is struggling at the death, there is extra pressure on the batting. You cannot score so much every time.”

Team India's left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh registered figures of 2 for 62 from his four overs in the 2nd T20I. Harshal Patel went for 45 in his four, while Axar Patel also had a rare off day, conceding 53 runs in his four overs.

“KL Rahul’s form very important for Team India” - Salman Butt

Shifting focus to Team India’s batting, Butt said that the impressive form of KL Rahul heading into the T20 World Cup is a massive plus for India. The opener has registered three half-centuries in his last five T20I innings. Analyzing the batting form of the Men in Blue, the former Pakistan cricketer said:

“KL Rahul’s form after injury, the way he has rediscovered his rhythm just before the World Cup, it is very important for Team India. Rohit Sharma, although he is not looking as fluent, he is still getting runs. Once he finds fluency, he will become more dangerous. With Virat Kohli returning to form, the weight of India’s batting has increased. He holds the innings and controls it.”

While Rahul scored 57 off 28 in the 2nd T20I, Kohli remained unbeaten 49 off 28. Skipper Rohit contributed a sedate 43 off 37 even as Suryakumar Yadav top-scored with a 22-ball 61.

