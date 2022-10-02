Stadium
Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati
Pitch
Pacers friendly pitch with movement available in initial overs.
Type
Green and a bit sticky Track
Playing XI
Lineups out
Hard-Hitter Suryakumar Yadav(T20I-32 matches-976 runs) smashed unbeaten 50 runs off 33 balls in the first T20I against South Africa. He has scored the highest 732 runs in just 21 T20I matches this year and will be a safe captaincy choice for this fixture.
Quinton de Kock(T20I-70 matches-1895 runs),the experienced wicketkeeper batter was bowled out for just one run in the opening match and has been struggling to score big in international cricket but he was excellent in CPL 2022 with 221 runs in seven matches.
Aiden Markram(T20I-24 matches-747 runs-6 wickets),the batting all-rounder remains the highest-ranked T20I South African batter scored crucial 25 runs off 24 balls in the difficult conditions in the first T20I match. He will be a crucial player for the visitors.
Arshdeep Singh, the left-arm pacer took three wickets in a single over to bowl out South Africa's top order in the first match. Arshdeep has taken 17 wickets in 12 T20I matches at an impressive economy rate of 7.44 so far.
Hot Picks :V Kohli,A Singh,S Yadav
Risky Picks:A Markram,D Chahar,R Sharma
Stay away :J Bumrah
Grand League Captain Picks :R Sharma,A Patel,K Rabada