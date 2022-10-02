Create
237/3 (20)
South Africa
5/2 (2.1)
Current Run Rate: 0
Required Run Rate: 13.07
SA need 233 runs in 17.5 remaining overs
Batters
R
B
4s
6s
SR
Aiden Markram *
0
1
0
0
0
Quinton de Kock
5
3
1
0
166
P'SHIP
4 (3)
Bowlers
O
M
R
W
ECO
Deepak Chahar *
1.1
1
0
0
0
 
UltraEdge confirmed there was a faint nick there! Another spot on decision from umpire Sharma. Meanwhile, one of the floodlights has lost power. That'll put a pause in proceedings for a couple of minutes or so. The players take the opportunity to get some refreshments. Remember, it has been really humid in Guwahati today.
2.1 Deepak Chahar to Aiden Markram, huge shout! The umpire isn't impressed though. Squares up the batter a touch with the ball straightening on the stumps and hits his pad. Markram is saved by a slight inside edge in the end
There was some chat about Arshdeep Singh whether could be the early wicket-taking option for India. He's certainly proving that he can. This isa perfect start for India. Another duck for Rossouw as well. South Africa are in a spot of bother!
2
overs
0 /0 score
1
W
0
W
0
4
runs
cricket ball icon Arshdeep Singh
1.6 Arshdeep Singh to Quinton de Kock, FOUR! Off the outside edge! QDK goes out on the front foot feeling for the ball that is moving away. He gets the outside edge but the ball goes wide of the fielder at second slip
Two slips
1.5 Arshdeep Singh to Quinton de Kock, good length outside the off-stump moving away. Doesn't offer a stroke. Plenty of pressure on the Proteas batters now
Aiden Markram, RHB, comes to the crease. He will be at the non-striker's end.
Arshdeep got three wickets in his first over in the first T20I and he's got a couple in his first over tonight as well. South Africa in trouble early on!
1.4 Arshdeep Singh to Rilee Rossouw, OUT! Two in the over for Arshdeep! Shortish delivery wide of the off-stump. Rossouw tries to drag it across with the pull but can't control the bounce. The ball goes straight up off the top edge. DK has bit of a juggle at mid-wicket but holds on to it in the end. The Indian side can afford a smile about that one eventually.
Rilee Rossouw c Dinesh Karthik b Arshdeep Singh 0 (2b 0x4 0x6)
1.3 Arshdeep Singh to Rilee Rossouw, beaten! Wonderful delivery! Full ball angling in and shaping away. Rossouw gets stuck on the crease feeling for the ball. Past the outside edge
A slip in place
Rilee Rossouw, LHB, comes to the crease
It's a seven ball duck for the South African skipper. That's consecutive ducks for him in this series. Not a happy return to the side, which will be a concern for the side with so little time to go in T20 World Cup.
1.2 Arshdeep Singh to Temba Bavuma, OUT! Straight to mid-off! Bavuma's struggle in the middle comes to an end. Tries to go up and over but gets it high on the bat. Mistimes it straight to the fielder at mid-off and Kohli isn't dropping that. Perfect start for India!
Temba Bavuma c Virat Kohli b Arshdeep Singh 0 (7b 0x4 0x6)
1.1 Arshdeep Singh to Quinton de Kock, short of a length marginally outside off. Drops it on the off-side with soft hands. Off the blocks with a single
A slip in place
Arshdeep Singh, left-arm medium fast, comes into the attack
Deepak Chahar is back from injury recently but he's hit his straps right from the word go. He seems a touch quicker, perhaps nippier as well, with his usual ability to swing the ball both ways. He's got Bavuma on the ropes in this series thus far. Starts with a maiden!