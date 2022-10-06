IND vs SA 2022: “Selectors will have some big decisions to make come 2023 World Cup” - VVS Laxman reckons Team India spoilt for choice

Team India’s head coach for the ODI series against South Africa, VVS Laxman, has asserted that there is an abundance of talent when it comes to players, especially batters, in the current setup. He stated that the selectors will have to make some tough decisions for the 2023 50-over World Cup owing to the same.

Laxman will be coaching the Indian team for the ODIs against South Africa at home as Rahul Dravid is with the main squad that will be taking part in the T20 World Cup Down Under. The Indian contingent left for Australia on Thursday (September 6) morning.

Meanwhile, Shikhar Dhawan will lead the Indian team in the three-match ODI series against the Proteas, with the first fixture set to take place in Lucknow on Thursday. Speaking ahead of the game, Laxman said that he is highly impressed with India’s talent pool. In an interview uploaded on bcci.tv, he stated:

“(There's an) abundance of talent and a lot of spots to be taken. All of them are eagerly looking forward to performing well because the competition is also so much. Every opportunity is something these youngsters relish. I just feel that the talent, especially in the batting department, we're spoilt for choice.

“The selectors will have some big decisions to make come the 2023 World Cup. Everyone is incredibly talented.”

Following a rain delay, the Men in Blue won the toss and opted to bowl first in the opening ODI. Young batter Ruturaj Gaikwad and leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi have been handed their ODI debuts.

“I won't call this a second-string team” - VVS Laxman

Despite the absence of most of their big names, Laxman refused to call the squad chosen for the South Africa ODI series a second-string one.

He pointed out that a number of players in the team have not only represented India, but have also tasted success. He commented:

“It's an opportunity for these youngsters. I won't call this a second-string team. Majority of them have already been part of the Indian team and have performed really well at the international level.

“Obviously, they didn’t get chances when the main players came back. But all of them are proven match-winners. It's a great opportunity not only as individuals but also as a team to take on a very good opposition in South Africa."

India have picked two spinners in Kuldeep Yadav and Bishnoi for the opening ODI against the Proteas. Mohammed Siraj, Avesh Khan, and Shardul Thakur are the pace-bowling options. Surprisingly, Deepak Chahar has been left out of the playing XI.

