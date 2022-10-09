IND vs SA 2022: "He might be pushing selectors to look at him for that one T20 World Cup spot" - Wasim Jaffer on Mohammed Siraj

Wasim Jaffer reckons that Mohammed Siraj has put himself in contention for one vacant seamer’s spot in the Indian team for the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia. The right-arm pacer claimed 3/38 in Team India’s seven-wicket win over South Africa in Ranchi in the second ODI on Sunday, October 9.

Team India headed to Australia for their World Cup preparations with only 14 players after Jasprit Bumrah was ruled out due to injury. According to reports, veteran pacer Mohammed Shami is likely to replace Bumrah in the 15-member squad once he is declared fit.

Shami was initially chosen for the white ball matches against Australia and South Africa but was subsequently ruled out after testing positive for COVID-19. Jaffer, however, feels that Siraj’s performance on Sunday could force the selectors to consider him too as a likely candidate.

The former India opener told ESPNcricinfo:

“Siraj is somebody who goes after the wickets. He is a very attacking bowler. The way he’s been bowling recently, he might be pushing the selectors to look at him for that one T20 World Cup spot. (Deepak) Chahar is unfit, so don’t know if he’ll be available. Shami and Siraj are probably vying for that spot.”

Praising Siraj, Jaffer added that he was the main reason why South Africa did not get 300. The 44-year-old elaborated:

“He bowled really well in the death. The way he bowled in the last 10 overs made it easier for the Indian batters. They did not have to chase 300, but something close to 280.”

Siraj bowled Quinton de Kock for five in the third over of the match. He returned to break the third-wicket partnership of 129 between Reeza Hendricks (74) and Aiden Markram (79), dismissing the former.

He bowled a brilliant last over, conceding only three runs while also cleaning up stand-in Proteas captain Keshav Maharaj (five).

“The three spinners did their job really well” - Wasim Jaffer on India’s bowling performance in Ranchi

While Siraj stood out with the ball for India, the three spinners Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav and debutant Shahbaz Ahmed chipped in with one wicket each.

Reflecting on the performance of the slow bowlers, Jaffer commented:

“The three spinners did their job really well. I was happy to see Shahbaz Ahmed because he adds a lot of value to this Indian team. Kuldeep has been bowling well. And then Washington - he’s been injured and comes in straightaway; bowls with the new ball. That’s his strength. With him coming in, the tail becomes stronger.”

After the bowlers held South Africa to 278 for seven, Shreyas Iyer (113*) and Ishan Kishan (93) added 161 runs for the third wicket to guide India to a series-leveling win.

